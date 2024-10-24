Forgot password
‘Swirl, as water’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got the hints you're looking for if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword.
Josh Challies
Oct 24, 2024

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword has been halted by the “Swirl, as water” clue, we’ve got the hints you need to help you out.

“Swirl, as water” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 24) clue hints and answers

  • Hint 1: It begins with an “E.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “Y.”
  • Hint 3: It contains a double letter.
  • Hint 4: It’s a diminutive of Edward.

The answer to the “Swirl, as water” clue in the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EDDY.” Per the Oxford Language Dictionary, an Eddy is “a circular movement of water causing a small whirlpool,” though it can also apply to air and smoke.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Horse’s foot — HOOF
  • 5A More than enough — AMPLE
  • 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED
  • 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED
  • 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY

Down

  • 1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH
  • 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA
  • 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN
  • 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEAK
  • 6D Swirl, as water — EDDY

How difficult was the “Swirl, as water” clue?

I really struggled with this clue and, even after seeing the answer, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this word used. Even with other letters filled out from correct answers, I still had no idea. As a result, I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you still think your brain needs a workout today, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. If you’d rather stick to Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

