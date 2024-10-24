Forgot password
‘More than enough’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword, we're here to help.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 03:40 am

Are you stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and can’t get past the “More than enough” clue? Good news: you’ve come to the right place.

“More than enough” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 24) clue hints and answers

A blank New York Times Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Only one answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: Changing a single letter makes this word “Apple.”

The answer to the “More than enough” clue in the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AMPLE.” Per the Oxford English Dictionary, you can also use ample to describe something “large and accommodating.”

All clues and answers from the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Horse’s foot — HOOF
  • 5A More than enough — AMPLE
  • 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED
  • 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED
  • 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY

Down

  • 1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH
  • 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA
  • 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN
  • 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEEK
  • 6D Swirl, as waterEDDY

How difficult was the “More than enough” clue?

The fact that the Mini Crossword had a space for a five-letter word for this clue immediately led me towards “plenty” as the answer, though it became clear that it wasn’t correct after I had the answers for 3D and 4D. Once I filled those in, I worked it out, so I’ll rate this clue two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles should be your next point of call if you want to test yourself with more puzzles, while the LA Times and Washington Post are the best choices if you want to try more Mini Crosswords.

