‘More than enough’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Are you stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and can’t get past the “More than enough” clue? Good news: you’ve come to the right place.

“More than enough” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 24) clue hints and answers

Only one answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”

It ends with an “E.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: Changing a single letter makes this word “Apple.”

The answer to the “More than enough” clue in the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AMPLE.” Per the Oxford English Dictionary, you can also use ample to describe something “large and accommodating.”

All clues and answers from the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Horse’s foot — HOOF

Horse’s foot — 5A More than enough — AMPLE

More than enough — 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED

Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED

Recoiled (from) — 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY

Down

1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH

Like some criticism and winter weather — 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA

Nebraka’s largest city — 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN

Agree to receive promotional emails, say — 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEEK

On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — 6D Swirl, as water — EDDY

How difficult was the “More than enough” clue?

The fact that the Mini Crossword had a space for a five-letter word for this clue immediately led me towards “plenty” as the answer, though it became clear that it wasn’t correct after I had the answers for 3D and 4D. Once I filled those in, I worked it out, so I’ll rate this clue two out of five.

