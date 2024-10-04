Image Credit: Bethesda
Two storm clouds above the clue, storm drain cover, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
‘Storm drain cover’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

This one's a little tough.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 3, 2024 10:43 pm

If you’re not familiar with storm drains, then knowing the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue, “Storm drain cover,” may seem impossible. But don’t worry; the answer to this Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue is below.

‘Storm drain cover’ Oct.4 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

Storm drain cover highlighted in blue and yellow on the nyt mini crossword puzzle
This clue is one down in today’s crossword. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “G.”
  • Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 3: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “state.”

The answer to theStorm drain coverclue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “GRATE.” A grate is a barred frame that covers drains, collects and directs water, and ensures no debris or other large items enter the drain.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All Oct. 4 clues and answers

Across

  • 1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores—GLOW
  • 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck”—BRAVO
  • 6A Consumed—EATEN
  • 7A Really need a bath—STINK
  • 8A Change for a twenty—TENS

Down

  • 1D Storm drain cover—GRATE
  • 2D “Et tu, Brute?” language—LATIN
  • 3D Bakery fixtures—OVENS
  • 4D Stats or policy nerdWONK
  • 5D Work email sign-off—BEST

How tough was today’s crossword clue, ‘Storm drain cover’?

When I initially read this clue, I wasn’t sure what the answer was. It wasn’t until I’d solved some of the crossword that I got the answer. So, while it’s not easy, it’s not impossible, which is why I’m giving this clue a four out of five in difficulty.

Mini puzzles like the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle to try

If you’re after more mini puzzles, then try these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post or these word games from the NYT Strands or Spelling Bee.

