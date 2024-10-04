‘Storm drain cover’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re not familiar with storm drains, then knowing the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue, “Storm drain cover,” may seem impossible. But don’t worry; the answer to this Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue is below.

‘Storm drain cover’ Oct.4 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This clue is one down in today’s crossword. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with a “G.”

It starts with a “G.” Hint 2: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 3: It ends with an “E.”

It ends with an “E.” Hint 4: It rhymes with “state.”

The answer to the “Storm drain cover” clue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “GRATE.” A grate is a barred frame that covers drains, collects and directs water, and ensures no debris or other large items enter the drain.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All Oct. 4 clues and answers

Across

1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores— GLOW

What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores— 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck”— BRAVO

Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck”— 6A Consumed— EATEN

Consumed— 7A Really need a bath— STINK

Really need a bath— 8A Change for a twenty—TENS

Down

1D Storm drain cover— GRATE

Storm drain cover— 2D “Et tu, Brute?” language— LATIN

“Et tu, Brute?” language— 3D Bakery fixtures— OVENS

Bakery fixtures— 4D Stats or policy nerd— WONK

Stats or policy nerd— 5D Work email sign-off—BEST

How tough was today’s crossword clue, ‘Storm drain cover’?

When I initially read this clue, I wasn’t sure what the answer was. It wasn’t until I’d solved some of the crossword that I got the answer. So, while it’s not easy, it’s not impossible, which is why I’m giving this clue a four out of five in difficulty.

Mini puzzles like the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle to try

