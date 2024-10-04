Image Credit: Bethesda
‘Stats or policy nerd’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

What a word.
I have never been more puzzled by a NYT crossword clue than by today’s “Stats or policy nerd” one. Even after solving it, I was stumped and couldn’t help but ask, “Why are they called that of all things?”

If you’re struggling to solve this clue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you’re not alone, and you’ll find the answer below.

‘Stats or policy nerd’ Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, stats or policy nerd, highlighted in blue and yellow on the NYT mini crossword puzzle
This clue is four down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “W.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “K.”
  • Hint 3: It’s the last name of a famous, eccentric, and fictional chocolate factory owner. But without the “A.”
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “honk.”

The answer to the “Stats or policy nerd” clue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WONK.” As it turns out, “wonk” is a noun that means a person who’s preoccupied with procedures or details in a specialized field. So, when you use it in a sentence, you’d call someone a “stats wonk” or a “policy wonk.”

Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores—GLOW
  • 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck”—BRAVO
  • 6A Consumed—EATEN
  • 7A Really need a bath—STINK
  • 8A Change for a twenty—TENS

Down

  • 1D Storm drain cover—GRATE
  • 2D “Et tu, Brute?” language—LATIN
  • 3D Bakery fixtures—OVENS
  • 4D Stats or policy nerd—WONK
  • 5D Work email sign-off—BEST

Today’s crossword clue ‘Stats or policy nerd’ rated

I had no idea how to solve today’s crossword clue. Even when I finished the puzzle, I read the answer and was stumped because I was wondering what on Earth “Wonk” meant and why stats or policy nerds were called that. It was such a perplexing and odd clue that I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.

More mini puzzles to try today

