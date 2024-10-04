‘Stats or policy nerd’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

I have never been more puzzled by a NYT crossword clue than by today’s “Stats or policy nerd” one. Even after solving it, I was stumped and couldn’t help but ask, “Why are they called that of all things?”
If you’re struggling to solve this clue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you’re not alone, and you’ll find the answer below.
‘Stats or policy nerd’ Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer
- Hint 1: It starts with a “W.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “K.”
- Hint 3: It’s the last name of a famous, eccentric, and fictional chocolate factory owner. But without the “A.”
- Hint 4: It rhymes with “honk.”
The answer to the “Stats or policy nerd” clue from the Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WONK.” As it turns out, “wonk” is a noun that means a person who’s preoccupied with procedures or details in a specialized field. So, when you use it in a sentence, you’d call someone a “stats wonk” or a “policy wonk.”
Oct. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A What lanternfish can do, using organs called photophores—GLOW
- 5A Channel with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Below Deck”—BRAVO
- 6A Consumed—EATEN
- 7A Really need a bath—STINK
- 8A Change for a twenty—TENS
Down
- 1D Storm drain cover—GRATE
- 2D “Et tu, Brute?” language—LATIN
- 3D Bakery fixtures—OVENS
- 4D Stats or policy nerd—WONK
- 5D Work email sign-off—BEST
Today’s crossword clue ‘Stats or policy nerd’ rated
I had no idea how to solve today’s crossword clue. Even when I finished the puzzle, I read the answer and was stumped because I was wondering what on Earth “Wonk” meant and why stats or policy nerds were called that. It was such a perplexing and odd clue that I’m giving it a difficulty rating of five out of five.
More mini puzzles to try today
If you enjoyed the puzzling clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, try these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. But if you enjoy
Published: Oct 3, 2024 09:33 pm