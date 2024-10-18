Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Still sleeping clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Still sleeping’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the answer for the "Still sleeping" clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 07:56 am

There’s a good chance you wish you were “Still sleeping” right now, and believe me, I do too. Since we’re all up, though, let’s get to work solving this clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Still sleeping” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword to help you complete this and the rest of the puzzle.

‘Still sleeping’ Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Still sleeping clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “P.”
  • Hint 2: It’s technically two words stylized as one to fit on this puzzle.
  • Hint 3: It can also refer to a failure to meet expectations.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “N.”

Wake up and get ready to learn the solution for this clue because I’m about to reveal it.

‘Still sleeping’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Still sleeping” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “NOT UP” stylized as “NOTUP” to fit this puzzle. Someone “Still sleeping” hasn’t gotten out of bed and started moving around yet, so they’re “NOTUP.”

‘Still sleeping’ clue difficulty rating

Clues that are two words rather than one are always harder to solve since you never know whether you should be looking for just one word or more. This is pretty tough to solve since “NOTUP” isn’t an easy phrase to guess here.

This isn’t one of the hardest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword, but it’s also not the easiest. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Still sleeping” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games worth completing after finishing the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you might enjoy heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both of these are fairly similar crosswords to this one. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re looking for some different types of puzzles to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter