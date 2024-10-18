‘Still sleeping’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There’s a good chance you wish you were “Still sleeping” right now, and believe me, I do too. Since we’re all up, though, let’s get to work solving this clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Still sleeping” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword to help you complete this and the rest of the puzzle.

‘Still sleeping’ Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “P.”

Hint 2: It's technically two words stylized as one to fit on this puzzle.

Hint 3: It can also refer to a failure to meet expectations.

Hint 4: It starts with the letter "N."

Wake up and get ready to learn the solution for this clue because I’m about to reveal it.

‘Still sleeping’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Still sleeping” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “NOT UP” stylized as “NOTUP” to fit this puzzle. Someone “Still sleeping” hasn’t gotten out of bed and started moving around yet, so they’re “NOTUP.”

‘Still sleeping’ clue difficulty rating

Clues that are two words rather than one are always harder to solve since you never know whether you should be looking for just one word or more. This is pretty tough to solve since “NOTUP” isn’t an easy phrase to guess here.

This isn’t one of the hardest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword, but it’s also not the easiest. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Still sleeping” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL

Packers make picks in it, for short — 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS

Slow _ (South Asian primate) — 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK

The “S” of N.Y.S.E — 7A Like twilight — DUSKY

Like twilight — 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS

Down

1D Still sleeping — NOTUP

Still sleeping — 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — 3D Dog kisses — LICKS

Dog kisses — 4D Trippy drug — LSD

Trippy drug — 5D The air up there — SKY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games worth completing after finishing the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you might enjoy heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both of these are fairly similar crosswords to this one. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re looking for some different types of puzzles to complete.

