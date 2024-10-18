”Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Whether or not you’re a fan of poetry, you’ve likely heard the iconic line mentioned in one of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues. The “‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” hint tasks you with recalling the author behind it.

I’m a pretty big literature nerd, but even I struggled to recall the poet’s name behind this one. It’s a pretty tricky clue to solve, so here are some hints and the answer for the “‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword.

“‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”

It ends with the letter “T.” Hint 2: You’re looking for just the last name of a popular American poet.

You’re looking for just the last name of a popular American poet. Hint 3: Emma _____ is a Marvel supervillain mainly featured as a rival to the X-Men.

Emma _____ is a Marvel supervillain mainly featured as a rival to the X-Men. Hint 4: An anagram for this word is “FORTS.”

I’m going to reveal the name of the poet now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to learn it.

“‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” clue on the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword is “FROST.” This answer refers to the author of the poem “The Road Not Taken, ” Robert Frost.

“‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” clue difficulty rating

This is the type of clue you either know almost right away or not at all. There are so many talented poets out there, so it can be pretty tricky to recall the right one for this clue.

The “‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by’ poet” hint is definitely one of the harder ones I’ve seen, but I don’t think it’s one of the toughest. Because of this, I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL

Packers make picks in it, for short — 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS

Slow _ (South Asian primate) — 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK

The “S” of N.Y.S.E — 7A Like twilight — DUSKY

Like twilight — 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS

Down

1D Still sleeping — NOTUP

Still sleeping — 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — 3D Dog kisses — LICKS

Dog kisses — 4D Trippy drug — LSD

Trippy drug — 5D The air up there — SKY

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games to complete while you wait for the next NYT Mini Crossword to drop, consider trying the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post. You can also attempt Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for some more unique puzzles.

