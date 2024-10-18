‘The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E.’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the clue “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E,” we’re here to help you get back on track.
“The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 18) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It ends with a “K.”
- Hint 2: The second letter is “T.”
- Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
- Hint 4: It rhymes with rock.
The answer to the “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” clue in the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “STOCK.” The abbreviation stands for the New York Stock Exchange, which is located on Wall Street and where stock traders buy and sell shares.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL
- 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS
- 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK
- 7A Like twilight — DUSKY
- 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS
Down
- 1D Still sleeping — NOTUP
- 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST
- 3D Dog kisses — LICKS
- 4D Trippy drug — LSD
- 5D The air up there — SKY
How difficult was the “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” clue?
This particular answer is one of those that you will be cursing yourself for not working out, as the answer seems easy in hindsight. However, getting there is a different matter; I’ll admit my first thought was “State.” It was only due to filling out letters with other answers that I finally worked it out, so I’m rating this four out of five.
