Image Credit: Bethesda
A blank crossword between two emojis showing the Statue of Liberty.
Image by Dot Esports
‘The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E.’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help you get over the stumbling blocks in today's New York Times Mini Crossword.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 03:35 am

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the clue “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E,” we’re here to help you get back on track.

“The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 18) clue hints and answers

A blank crossword puzzle from the New York Times with a clue highlighted.
Fill it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with a “K.”
  • Hint 2: The second letter is “T.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with rock.

The answer to the “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” clue in the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “STOCK.” The abbreviation stands for the New York Stock Exchange, which is located on Wall Street and where stock traders buy and sell shares.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL
  • 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate)LORIS
  • 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK
  • 7A Like twilight — DUSKY
  • 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS

Down

  • 1D Still sleeping — NOTUP
  • 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST
  • 3D Dog kisses — LICKS
  • 4D Trippy drug — LSD
  • 5D The air up there — SKY

How difficult was the “The ‘S’ of N.Y.S.E” clue?

This particular answer is one of those that you will be cursing yourself for not working out, as the answer seems easy in hindsight. However, getting there is a different matter; I’ll admit my first thought was “State.” It was only due to filling out letters with other answers that I finally worked it out, so I’m rating this four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you feel your brain still needs a workout, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are worth checking out. If Mini Crosswords are more your speed, the LA Times and Washington Post have decent options.

