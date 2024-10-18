‘Slow _ (South Asian primate)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword due to the clue “Slow _ (South Asian Primate),” we’ve got some hints and the answer you’re looking for.

“Slow _ (South Asian primate) NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 18) clue hints and answers

Slow it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “L.”

It begins with an “L.” Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”

It ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It contains one vowel.

It contains one vowel. Hint 4: It rhymes with Boris.

The answer to the “Slow _ (South Asian primate)” clue in the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LORIS.” The Slow Loris are a group of small, cute primates native to South Asia. The largest species is only 38cm long and weighs just over 2kg.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL

Packers make picks in it, for short — 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS

Slow _ (South Asian primate) — 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.E — STOCK

The “S” of N.Y.S.E — 7A Like twilight — DUSKY

Like twilight — 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS

Down

1D Still sleeping — NOTUP

Still sleeping — 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — 3D Dog kisses — LICKS

Dog kisses — 4D Trippy drug — LSD

Trippy drug — 5D The air up there — SKY

How difficult was the “Slow _ (South Asian primate) clue?

I’m a bit of an animal geek, so I immediately knew the answer to this, although there are probably a lot of people who got stuck on this clue as it’s not a well-known creature. Even if you managed to get some of the other answers to fill out letters in the answer, you still may not have much of an idea. As a result, I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

