‘Slow _ (South Asian primate)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Stop monkeying around and find out the answer to this tricky clue in today's NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 03:23 am

If you’re stuck on today’s New York Times Mini Crossword due to the clue “Slow _ (South Asian Primate),” we’ve got some hints and the answer you’re looking for.

“Slow _ (South Asian primate) NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 18) clue hints and answers

A blank crossword with a clue highlighted.
Slow it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “L.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with Boris.

The answer to the “Slow _ (South Asian primate)” clue in the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LORIS.” The Slow Loris are a group of small, cute primates native to South Asia. The largest species is only 38cm long and weighs just over 2kg.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Packers make picks in it, for short — NFL
  • 4A Slow _ (South Asian primate) — LORIS
  • 6A The “S” of N.Y.S.ESTOCK
  • 7A Like twilight — DUSKY
  • 8A Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 in a single N.B.A game: Abbr. — PTS

Down

  • 1D Still sleeping — NOTUP
  • 2D “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by” poet — FROST
  • 3D Dog kisses — LICKS
  • 4D Trippy drug — LSD
  • 5D The air up there — SKY

How difficult was the “Slow _ (South Asian primate) clue?

I’m a bit of an animal geek, so I immediately knew the answer to this, although there are probably a lot of people who got stuck on this clue as it’s not a well-known creature. Even if you managed to get some of the other answers to fill out letters in the answer, you still may not have much of an idea. As a result, I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to continue your brain workout, try tackling the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. If you’d rather take on more Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

