The Record company clue with a record and some music notes next to it for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Record company’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the seven across "Record company" hint on the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 07:36 am

There are plenty of prestigious and well-known record labels home to a wide variety of different artists. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover another word for a “Record company.”

You don’t want to let this clue stop you from completing the rest of the puzzle, so if you’re stuck, here are some hints and the answer for the “Record company” clue on the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Record company’ Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Record company clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 2: He didn’t want to put a _____ on their relationship.
  • Hint 3: It can also refer to a small tag on an object that provides key information about it.
  • Hint 4: It begins with the letter “L.”

It’s time to reveal the answer, so prepare your best guess before reading any further.

‘Record company’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Record company” clue on the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LABEL.” This word is commonly used instead of “COMPANY” to refer to a group that focuses on curating and sharing music.

‘Record company’ clue difficulty rating

Both “Record company” and “Record label” are fairly common ways to refer to this type of organization, which means the word “LABEL” should generally be a decently easy word to guess. I don’t think it’s super common, but it’s also not tricky to arrive at with the given hint.

With this in mind, I’m giving this clue and its associated solution a three out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1A Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH
  • 2A Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA
  • 3A Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT
  • 4A Tech product details — SPECS
  • 5A Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood for more word games after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of great ones to choose from. You might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post if you’re specifically seeking additional crosswords with fresh clues to complete. If you’re in the mood for something new and different, consider giving Strands and Spelling Bee a try.

