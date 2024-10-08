Image Credit: Bethesda
The Plants with leafy fronds clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Plants with leafy fronds’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here's the solution and some hints for the eight across "Plant with leafy fronds" NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 08:01 am

The world is full of incredibly unique plants, all of which also have individual names. The “Plants with leafy fronds” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to name a very specific one.

Even if you’re fairly familiar with plants, this can be a pretty tough clue to solve. If you need some help figuring it out, here are some hints and the answer for the “Plants with leafy fronds” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Plants with leafy fronds’ Oct. 8 Mini Crossword hints

The plant with leafy fronds clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
There are so many types of plants to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “NERFS.”
  • Hint 3: There’s a Disney film about some fairies in a rainforest with this word as part of its name.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “F.”

I’m going to reveal the solution now, so don’t proceed until you’re ready to solve this one.

‘Plants with leafy fronds’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Plant with leafy fronds” clue on the Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FERNS.” This refers to a flowerless plant with fairly feathery or leafy fronds.

‘Plants with leafy fronds’ clue difficulty rating

There are so many different types of unique plants so choosing the right name for this one is incredibly tough. I think this might be one of the hardest clues I’ve seen since plenty of plants fit this description. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Plants with leafy fronds” clue a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ____apple — ADAMS
  • 6A Apple____ — SAUCE
  • 7A Many a film at Sundance — INDIE
  • 8A Plants with leafy fronds — FERNS
  • 9A Droop — SAG

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

The word game fun doesn’t have to end once you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle since there are plenty of other games like it. You might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post if you’re up for completing more crossword puzzles. If you’d rather do something else, consider playing Strands and Spelling Bee.

Kacee Fay
