A pearl in a yellow clam and a pearl necklace next to the Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the three down"Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g." hint on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Published: Nov 1, 2024 08:25 am

Pearls are commonly used across many different types of jewelry items, but what exactly is a “Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.” called? You need to come up with the right word for this in today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

If you’re not sure what the answer is for this one, here are some hints and the official solution to help you solve the “Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.’ Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is four letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”
  • Hint 2: It’s a small decorative item that’s usually made out of stone, glass, plastic, or another similar material.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “B.”
  • Hint 4: They’re usually round but can come in many shapes, sizes, and colors.

Stop right here until you’re ready to move on because I’m about to reveal the answer to this clue.

‘Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword is “BEAD.” Each pearl in a pearl necklace is an example of a singular “BEAD” and a collection of them can be used to make jewelry like necklaces and bracelets.

‘Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.’ clue difficulty rating

Pearls are a pretty unique type of “BEAD,” so I think it can be a bit difficult to uncover the solution for this one with the given “Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g.” clue. This isn’t one of the toughest hints I’ve seen, but it can certainly be tricky to solve, so I’m giving it a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere in the middle.

All Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Disney _____ — WORLD
  • 2D Pen name — ALIAS
  • 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD
  • 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE
  • 5D See 1-Across — SABI

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up to solving more hints after finishing the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword, I recommend heading to the LA Times and the Washington Post. Or, if you’re up for some different types of word games, consider trying out Strands and Spelling Bee.

