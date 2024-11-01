Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword puzzle between two writing emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Pen name’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if the "Pen name" clue in today's NYT Mini Crossword is causing you trouble.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 04:47 am

If you find the “Pen name” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword particularly challenging, we’re here to help you conquer the puzzle.

Recommended Videos

“Pen name” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank NYT Mini Crossworld puzzle with a clue highlighted.
Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s used to conceal an identity.

The answer to the “Pen name” clue in the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ALIAS.” Writers may use an alias to hide their true identity, and the Brontë sisters famously used one to conceal their gender.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI
  • 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES
  • 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL
  • 7A Piece of grass — BLADE
  • 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

  • 1D Disney — — WORLD
  • 2D Pen name — ALIAS
  • 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD
  • 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE
  • 5D See 1-Across — SABI

How difficult was the “Pen name” clue?

My mind went completely in the wrong direction with this one, and I immediately started thinking of brand names for pens or variants. In the end, it was only when I filled out the majority of the letters through other answers that I worked it out. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you still think your brain needs a workout today, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. If you’d rather stick to Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post. There are so many options.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv