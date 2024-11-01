‘Pen name’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you find the “Pen name” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword particularly challenging, we’re here to help you conquer the puzzle.
“Pen name” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
- Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 4: It’s used to conceal an identity.
The answer to the “Pen name” clue in the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ALIAS.” Writers may use an alias to hide their true identity, and the Brontë sisters famously used one to conceal their gender.
All clues and answers from the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI
- 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES
- 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL
- 7A Piece of grass — BLADE
- 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS
Down
- 1D Disney — — WORLD
- 2D Pen name — ALIAS
- 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD
- 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE
- 5D See 1-Across — SABI
How difficult was the “Pen name” clue?
My mind went completely in the wrong direction with this one, and I immediately started thinking of brand names for pens or variants. In the end, it was only when I filled out the majority of the letters through other answers that I worked it out. I’m rating this clue three out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
If you still think your brain needs a workout today, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. If you’d rather stick to Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post. There are so many options.
Published: Nov 1, 2024 04:47 am