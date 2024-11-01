‘Pen name’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you find the “Pen name” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword particularly challenging, we’re here to help you conquer the puzzle.

Recommended Videos

“Pen name” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Work it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”

It ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It’s used to conceal an identity.

The answer to the “Pen name” clue in the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ALIAS.” Writers may use an alias to hide their true identity, and the Brontë sisters famously used one to conceal their gender.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI

With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES

Sneaker bottoms — 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL

Typeface similar to Helvetica — 7A Piece of grass — BLADE

Piece of grass — 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

1D Disney — — WORLD

Disney — — 2D Pen name — ALIAS

Pen name — 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD

Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE

Bit of land in the ocean — 5D See 1-Across — SABI

How difficult was the “Pen name” clue?

My mind went completely in the wrong direction with this one, and I immediately started thinking of brand names for pens or variants. In the end, it was only when I filled out the majority of the letters through other answers that I worked it out. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you still think your brain needs a workout today, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. If you’d rather stick to Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post. There are so many options.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy