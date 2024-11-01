‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

To solve one of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you have to connect two answers from the puzzle. The “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” hint can be tricky to solve because of this.

Connecting clues like this one always makes the puzzle a lot trickier. If you want the answer, it’s essential to solve both, so here are some hints and the solution for the “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a four-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “W.”

It starts with the letter “W.” Hint 2: On its own, this word refers to simple beauty.

On its own, this word refers to simple beauty. Hint 3: It ends with the letter “I.”

It ends with the letter “I.” Hint 4: It rhymes with “BOBBY” and “HOBBY.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so make sure you have your best guess before reading on.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WABI,” which pairs with the five down clue “SABI.” Together, these words make “WABI-SABI,” a Japanese worldview that admires accepting imperfection.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ clue difficulty rating

Clues that require two different hints to solve them are always quite tricky. This one is especially tough unless you’re familiar with the specific Japanese philosophy.

I had no idea what the answer was for either connecting clue, so this one really stumped me. It’s a very clever and tricky hint to solve, so I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating since I can’t see it getting much harder than this.

All Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI

With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES

Sneaker bottoms — 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL

Typeface similar to Helvetica — 7A Piece of grass — BLADE

Piece of grass — 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

1D Disney _____ — WORLD

Disney _____ — 2D Pen name — ALIAS

Pen name — 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD

Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE

Bit of land in the ocean — 5D See 1-Across — SABI

