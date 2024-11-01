Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The earth and a small forest garden next to the With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the "With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection" clue.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 07:43 am

To solve one of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you have to connect two answers from the puzzle. The “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” hint can be tricky to solve because of this.

Recommended Videos

Connecting clues like this one always makes the puzzle a lot trickier. If you want the answer, it’s essential to solve both, so here are some hints and the solution for the “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a four-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “W.”
  • Hint 2: On its own, this word refers to simple beauty.
  • Hint 3: It ends with the letter “I.”
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “BOBBY” and “HOBBY.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so make sure you have your best guess before reading on.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection” clue on the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “WABI,” which pairs with the five down clue “SABI.” Together, these words make “WABI-SABI,” a Japanese worldview that admires accepting imperfection.

‘With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection’ clue difficulty rating

Clues that require two different hints to solve them are always quite tricky. This one is especially tough unless you’re familiar with the specific Japanese philosophy.

I had no idea what the answer was for either connecting clue, so this one really stumped me. It’s a very clever and tricky hint to solve, so I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating since I can’t see it getting much harder than this.

All Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI
  • 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES
  • 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL
  • 7A Piece of grass — BLADE
  • 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

  • 1D Disney _____ — WORLD
  • 2D Pen name — ALIAS
  • 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD
  • 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE
  • 5D See 1-Across — SABI

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

The word game fun doesn’t have to end after you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. There are plenty of other great word games worth playing like the LA Times and the Washington Post. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you want something different from the classic crossword puzzle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter