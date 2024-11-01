‘Typeface similar to Helvetica’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and are stuck on the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue, we’ve got some hints to help you.

“Typeface similar to Helvetica” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Fill the blank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “L.”

It ends with an “L.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It’s the name of The Little Mermaid, with one letter changed.

The answer to the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue in the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ARIAL.” This font was first released in 1982 and is in the neo-grotesque style, with a basic and easy-to-read look.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI

With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES

Sneaker bottoms — 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL

Typeface similar to Helvetica — 7A Piece of grass — BLADE

Piece of grass — 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

1D Disney — — WORLD

Disney — — 2D Pen name — ALIAS

Pen name — 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD

Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE

Bit of land in the ocean — 5D See 1-Across — SABI

How difficult was the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue?

This was actually the first answer I worked out in today’s puzzle, so it really didn’t trouble me at all. However, I spend my working life on a computer typing every day, so I’m familiar with basic fonts. I’m rating this clue two out of five.

