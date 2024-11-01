Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword puzzle between two computer emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Typeface similar to Helvetica’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 04:37 am

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword and are stuck on the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue, we’ve got some hints to help you.

Recommended Videos

“Typeface similar to Helvetica” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Fill the blank. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “L.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s the name of The Little Mermaid, with one letter changed.

The answer to the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue in the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ARIAL.” This font was first released in 1982 and is in the neo-grotesque style, with a basic and easy-to-read look.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 1 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A With 5-Down, rhyming Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection — WABI
  • 5A Sneaker bottoms — SOLES
  • 6A Typeface similar to Helvetica — ARIAL
  • 7A Piece of grass — BLADE
  • 8A Personal items checked by bouncers — IDS

Down

  • 1D Disney — — WORLD
  • 2D Pen name — ALIAS
  • 3D Pearl in a pearl necklace, e.g. — BEAD
  • 4D Bit of land in the ocean — ISLE
  • 5D See 1-Across — SABI

How difficult was the “Typeface similar to Helvetica” clue?

This was actually the first answer I worked out in today’s puzzle, so it really didn’t trouble me at all. However, I spend my working life on a computer typing every day, so I’m familiar with basic fonts. I’m rating this clue two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to test yourself with some more puzzles today, The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee are great options. If you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post. There are plenty of great word games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv