‘Misbehave’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever experienced those annoying kids on the train who make your journey miserable? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Misbehave,” which asks you to find a phrase to describe someone causing trouble.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are throwing you off, our hints and answers will guide you on the right path to solving the word game.

‘Misbehave’ NYT Nov. 5 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Disruptive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is the name of an activist group formed in the 1980s to advocate for people with HIV/AIDS.

The answer is the name of an activist group formed in the 1980s to advocate for people with HIV/AIDS. Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a combination of two words which makes a phrase that denotes causing a scene in public.

The five-letter solution is a combination of two words which makes a phrase that denotes causing a scene in public. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “A.”

It starts with the letter “A.” Hint 4: The solution is also said when your computer or phone is glitchy.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Nov. 5 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ACTUP.” Act up is commonly used to describe someone behaving poorly or causing trouble. It’s often used when someone is being disruptive, which fits the idea of misbehaving as per the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The phrase “act up” is also used in health when someone might say, “My allergies are acting up,” meaning their symptoms are flaring or worsening.

‘Misbehave’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

When I read the clue “Misbehave,” I immediately thought about the synonyms or phrases that would describe the same, and it didn’t take me long to get the answer. However, if you’re someone who doesn’t usually use this phrase in their regular day-to-day conversations, it might be difficult to solve this one. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 5) answers

Across

1A “More ___ you’ll ever know” — THAN

“More ___ you’ll ever know” 5A Divine favor, in Christianity — GRACE

Divine favor, in Christianity 6A Sisters who might be sitters — AUNTS

Sisters who might be sitters 7A Portly-sounding beer — STOUT

Portly-sounding beer 8A Cool and stylish — ARMS

Down

1D “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace — TRUTH

“The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace 2D Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

Capital of Vietnam 3D Misbehave — ACT UP

Misbehave 4D Prepare for a new baby, say — NEST

Prepare for a new baby, say 5D Fuel for some stoves — GAS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel overwhelming, try the LA Times and Washington Post to sharpen your puzzle-solving skills. You can also take the difficulty meter down and have fun with Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great options for learning new words.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy