‘Divine favor, in Christianity’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you familiar with prayers done by Christians before eating a meal? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Divine favor, in Christianity,” testing your knowledge of Christianity and asking you to name a word to showcase God’s favor to everyone.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues stump you, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the puzzle.

‘Divine favor, in Christianity’ NYT Nov. 5 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Show kindness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a divine gift that is given freely, often in a spiritual sense.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a short prayer said before Thanksgiving meals.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "G."

Hint 4: The solution is also a compliment to dancers for their fluid movements.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five across in the Nov. 5 New York Times Mini Crossword is “GRACE.” In Christianity, grace refers to God’s unearned favor or kindness toward humanity. It refers to the idea that God’s love and blessings are freely given without being earned through works or personal merit. It is also a central concept of Christian theology, and it fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? In Christian theology, grace is often divided into two types—common grace, which refers to God’s favor to all people regardless of faith, and saving grace, which specifically refers to the grace that brings salvation through Jesus Christ.

‘Divine favor, in Christianity’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I am not a Christian, but I am definitely familiar with grace through TV shows like Young Sheldon, where the family comes together before a meal and thanks the lord for the meal on the table every day. I could get the answer by solving the crossword and answering other clues.

However, if you follow the religion Christianity, chances are you’d already know about grace, and you’ve guessed the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 5) answers

Across

1A “More ___ you’ll ever know” — THAN

“More ___ you’ll ever know” 5A Divine favor, in Christianity — GRACE

Divine favor, in Christianity 6A Sisters who might be sitters — AUNTS

Sisters who might be sitters 7A Portly-sounding beer — STOUT

Portly-sounding beer 8A Cool and stylish — ARMS

Down

1D “The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace — TRUTH

“The ___ will set you free. But not until it is finished with you”: David Foster Wallace 2D Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

Capital of Vietnam 3D Misbehave — ACT UP

Misbehave 4D Prepare for a new baby, say — NEST

Prepare for a new baby, say 5D Fuel for some stoves — GAS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are proving tricky, you can elevate your puzzle-solving skills with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re trying to avoid crosswords, you can dive into Strands and Spelling Bee, fun alternatives to enhance your vocabulary.

