Two people cheering by the Make very happy clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Make very happy’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the four across "Make very happy" hint on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 09:01 am

If you’re feeling down, the “Make very happy” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is sure to help lift your spirits. But what exactly is the word that best represents this clue?

There are lots of unique ways to refer to happiness, so this is an easy clue to get stuck on. If you’re having trouble with this one, here are some hints and the solution for the “Make very happy” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Make very happy’ Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “TELAE.”
  • Hint 3: The couple was _____D to finally be reunited.
  • Hint 4: It’s a synonym for “HAPPY” and “THRILLED.”

It’s time to reveal the answer to this clue, so make sure you have a guess ready to go before you read on.

‘Make very happy’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Make very happy” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ELATE.” This word means to fill someone with happiness, pride, or joy.

‘Make very happy’ clue difficulty rating

The word “ELATE” isn’t very common in this form since it’s usually tough to use in a sentence. “ELATED” is a lot more usable and common overall, but since this word doesn’t fit here, there’s a good chance you may not consider “ELATE” at all for this clue.

There are also many other ways to say “Make very happy,” which means arriving at the word “ELATE” can be rather tough. This is certainly a tricky clue to solve, but not one of the hardest ones I’ve seen. Because of this, I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS
  • 4A Make very happy — ELATE
  • 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL
  • 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM
  • 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are many other great word games like the NYT Mini Crossword if you’re up for tackling some additional challenges. If crosswords are your favorite, consider working through the puzzles over at the LA Times and Washington Post next. Strands and Spelling Bee are also great options if you feel like trying some fresh and different challenges.

twitter