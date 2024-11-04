Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword puzzle between two flying saucer emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Vulcan mind _ (Spock specialty)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We've got the hints you need if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 04:16 am

If you’re stuck on the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you’re looking for.

Recommended Videos

“Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “M.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “D.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “Held.”

The answer to the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “MELD.” In Star Trek, the Vulcan mind meld is a telepathic technique that enables Vulcans to create a link between themselves and another.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS
  • 4A Make very happy — ELATE
  • 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL
  • 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM
  • 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

  • 1A Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — MELD
  • 2D Red Cross founder Barton — CLARA
  • 3D Sword for a pirate — SABER
  • 5D See 8-Across — TEAM
  • 6D Stately shade trees — ELM

How difficult was the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue?

If you know nothing about Star Trek, it’s easy to get completely stumped by this clue. Although I have seen the recent movies and TV series, I still had no idea and eventually had to give up. I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more puzzles to kickstart your brain into action this week, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. Alternatively, head to the LA Times and Washington Post if you want to tackle more Mini Crosswords.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv