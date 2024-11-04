‘Vulcan mind _ (Spock specialty)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

If you’re stuck on the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you’re looking for.
- Hint 1: It begins with an “M.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “D.”
- Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
- Hint 4: It rhymes with “Held.”
The answer to the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “MELD.” In Star Trek, the Vulcan mind meld is a telepathic technique that enables Vulcans to create a link between themselves and another.
All clues and answers from the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS
- 4A Make very happy — ELATE
- 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL
- 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM
- 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS
Down
- 1A Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — MELD
- 2D Red Cross founder Barton — CLARA
- 3D Sword for a pirate — SABER
- 5D See 8-Across — TEAM
- 6D Stately shade trees — ELM
How difficult was the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue?
If you know nothing about Star Trek, it’s easy to get completely stumped by this clue. Although I have seen the recent movies and TV series, I still had no idea and eventually had to give up. I’m rating this clue five out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Nov 4, 2024 04:16 am