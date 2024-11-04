‘Vulcan mind _ (Spock specialty)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

If you’re stuck on the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you’re looking for.

Recommended Videos

“Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “M.”

It begins with an “M.” Hint 2: It ends with a “D.”

It ends with a “D.” Hint 3: It contains one vowel.

It contains one vowel. Hint 4: It rhymes with “Held.”

The answer to the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue in the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “MELD.” In Star Trek, the Vulcan mind meld is a telepathic technique that enables Vulcans to create a link between themselves and another.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS

Comedy club hosts, for short — 4A Make very happy — ELATE

Make very happy — 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL

Moving day sticker — 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM

With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

1A Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — MELD

Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — 2D Red Cross founder Barton — CLARA

Red Cross founder Barton — 3D Sword for a pirate — SABER

Sword for a pirate — 5D See 8-Across — TEAM

See 8-Across — 6D Stately shade trees — ELM

How difficult was the “Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty)” clue?

If you know nothing about Star Trek, it’s easy to get completely stumped by this clue. Although I have seen the recent movies and TV series, I still had no idea and eventually had to give up. I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more puzzles to kickstart your brain into action this week, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles. Alternatively, head to the LA Times and Washington Post if you want to tackle more Mini Crosswords.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy