‘Moving day sticker’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

One of the trickier clues you need to solve on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “Moving day sticker.” This is an easy hint to get stumped by, but it runs through the middle of the puzzle which means it’s an important one to solve.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Moving day sticker” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Moving day sticker’ Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “L.”

It starts with the letter “L.” Hint 2: This word can also be used to refer to a record company.

This word can also be used to refer to a record company. Hint 3: You can purchase a _____ maker to print your own.

You can purchase a _____ maker to print your own. Hint 4: It rhymes with “MABEL” and “CABLE.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Moving day sticker’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Moving day sticker” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LABEL.” In the moving process, most people “LABEL” all of their boxes of goods to make unpacking easier and more efficient.

‘Moving day sticker’ clue difficulty rating

I think this clue is a pretty clever one since it had me fairly stumped but the solution for it does make perfect sense. It’s not one of the absolute toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s certainly on the more difficult side in comparison to most daily clues.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Moving day sticker” hint and the “LABEL” solution a four out of five difficulty rating. It can get tougher than this, but not by much.

All Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS

Comedy club hosts, for short — 4A Make very happy — ELATE

Make very happy — 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL

Moving day sticker — 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM

With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to work through additional puzzles, there are lots of similar word games worth trying. You might enjoy tackling the crossword puzzles over at the LA Times and Washington Post if you’re seeking new clues to solve. For something new and different, it’s also worth trying Strands and Spelling Bee since both games are word games with unique twists.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy