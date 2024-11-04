Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Moving day sticker clue by some workers moving boxes and a pile of stacked boxes for the NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Moving day sticker’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the seven across "Moving day sticker" hint on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 08:28 am

One of the trickier clues you need to solve on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “Moving day sticker.” This is an easy hint to get stumped by, but it runs through the middle of the puzzle which means it’s an important one to solve.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Moving day sticker” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Moving day sticker’ Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Moving day sticker clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a five-letter word to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 2: This word can also be used to refer to a record company.
  • Hint 3: You can purchase a _____ maker to print your own.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “MABEL” and “CABLE.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Moving day sticker’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Moving day sticker” clue on the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “LABEL.” In the moving process, most people “LABEL” all of their boxes of goods to make unpacking easier and more efficient.

‘Moving day sticker’ clue difficulty rating

I think this clue is a pretty clever one since it had me fairly stumped but the solution for it does make perfect sense. It’s not one of the absolute toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s certainly on the more difficult side in comparison to most daily clues.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Moving day sticker” hint and the “LABEL” solution a four out of five difficulty rating. It can get tougher than this, but not by much.

All Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS
  • 4A Make very happy — ELATE
  • 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL
  • 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM
  • 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to work through additional puzzles, there are lots of similar word games worth trying. You might enjoy tackling the crossword puzzles over at the LA Times and Washington Post if you’re seeking new clues to solve. For something new and different, it’s also worth trying Strands and Spelling Bee since both games are word games with unique twists.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter