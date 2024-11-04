‘Red Cross founder Barton’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you familiar with nurses who aided in the wars? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Red Cross founder Barton,” which asks you to name a famous battlefield nurse known for her humanitarian efforts, which continued even after the wars concluded.

If you need some help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to help finish the puzzle in no time.

‘Red Cross founder Barton’ NYT Nov. 4 Mini Crossword hints and answer

She saved so many lives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a woman whose name is associated with founding an organization that helps in disaster relief and emergency aid.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is the first name of a famous nurse from the Civil War era known for her battlefield courage.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "C."

Hint 4: The solution is someone also known as the "Angel of the Battlefield."

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to two down in the Nov. 4 New York Times Mini Crossword is “CLARA.” Clara Barton (1821–1912) was a pioneering nurse who played a significant role during the American Civil War, providing care to soldiers on the battlefield. She founded the American Red Cross in 1881, which fits perfectly with the clue which also spells out her surname.

DID YOU KNOW? Clara expanded the Red Cross’ mission beyond wartime aid, focusing on peacetime disasters such as floods, famines, and earthquakes, broadening the scope of humanitarian aid provided by the organization.

‘Red Cross founder Barton’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I am familiar with the Red Cross organization but didn’t know much about its founder, so I had to solve the crossword to find the answer.

However, if you’re good with your history lessons and know the name, the clue has her surname, making it a bit easier for people to narrow down their guesses and find the right answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 4) answers

Across

1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS

4A Make very happy — ELATE

7A Moving day sticker — LABEL

8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM

9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

1D Vulcan mind ___ (Spock specialty) — MELD

2D Red Cross founder Barton — CLARA

3D Sword for a pirate — SABER

5D See 8-Across — TEAM

6D Stately shade trees — ELMS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are pushing your brain to the limit, you can increase your skills with the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also try the Strands and Spelling Bee, fun alternatives to increase your vocabulary.

