‘Comedy club hosts, for short’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

If you’re struggling to work out the “Comedy club hosts, for short” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, fear not, as we’re here to help with some hints and the answer you’re looking for.

“Comedy club hosts, for short” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Three letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “M.”

Hint 2: It ends with an "S."

Hint 3: It contains no vowels.

Hint 4: It's also used for rappers.

The answer to the “Comedy club hosts, for short” clue in the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “MCS.” MCS stands for “Master of Ceremonies” and has been adopted by rappers since the late 1970s. It is also used for those who host at comedy clubs.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 4 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Comedy club hosts, for short — MCS

Comedy club hosts, for short — 4A Make very happy — ELATE

Make very happy — 7A Moving day sticker — LABEL

Moving day sticker — 8A With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — DREAM

With 5-Down, group loaded with superstars — 9A The third and fourth wrong guesses in hangman, maybe — ARMS

Down

1A Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — MELD

Vulcan mind — (Spock specialty) — 2D Red Cross founder Barton — CLARA

Red Cross founder Barton — 3D Sword for a pirate — SABER

Sword for a pirate — 5D See 8-Across — TEAM

See 8-Across — 6D Stately shade trees — ELM

How difficult was the “Comedy club hosts, for short” clue?

It’s easy to go off on a tangent with this clue, but the answer becomes much easier when you start filling in some spaces with other letters. Unfortunately, the three other clues covering the spots in this answer are also quite difficult. I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still looking for more puzzles to tackle, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles for a different sort of test. If you’ve found your flow with Mini Crosswords and want some more to complete, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

