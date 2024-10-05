‘Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Do you enjoy learning about the history of musical instruments? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer,” asks you to name the creator of the synthesizer who has made a big contribution toward multiple music albums.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword tricky clues slow you down, then you can use our hints and answers below to make it easier for you and help you complete your word game in no time.

‘Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer’ NYT Oct. 5 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Melody. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is the father of the modern synthesizer, which was used by many popular bands like The Beatles on their famous album Abbey Road (1969).

The answer is the father of the modern synthesizer, which was used by many popular bands like The Beatles on their famous album Abbey Road (1969). Hint 2: The seven-letter solution is made up of two words referring to the full name of the person, where the first name is a nickname.

The seven-letter solution is made up of two words referring to the full name of the person, where the first name is a nickname. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “B.”

It starts with the letter “B.” Hint 4: The solution also has a music festival named after his surname, celebrating electronic music and innovation in North Carolina.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 5 New York Times Mini Crossword is “BOBMOOG.” The inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer Robert Moog is also known as Bob which is a common nickname for Robert. In 1955, Robert started referring to himself as Bob and it was frequently used by the public to refer to him.

DID YOU KNOW? In 2002, Bob Moog was awarded the Technical Grammy Award for his contributions to the music industry through his innovations in music technology.

‘Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Saturday’s NYT Crossword is always the hardest to solve, and this clue spins you further by letting you guess Moog’s nickname. While solving the crossword, I could figure out Moog’s name, but I couldn’t get it quite right as most people know him as Robert. After searching the web, I understood that he also used Bob as his first name, which is cleverly used by the crossword to make you work for it and make it harder for you. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 5) answers

Across

1A Lego piece —BRICK

Lego piece 6A Company whose name is spelled with up to 10 O’s toward the bottom of its webpages —GOOGLE

Company whose name is spelled with up to 10 O’s toward the bottom of its webpages 7A Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer —BOB MOOG

Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer 8A Largest country without an official language —USA

Largest country without an official language 9A Some smart devices —TVS

Some smart devices 10A Muscular dog with black and tan fur, familiarly —ROTTIE

Muscular dog with black and tan fur, familiarly 12A Precipitates freezing rain —SLEETS

Precipitates freezing rain 13A Warty hopper—TOAD

Down

1D Milky drink with “pearls” —BOBA TEA

Milky drink with “pearls” 2D CD-___ —ROM

CD-___ 3D “Aha!” —I GOT IT

“Aha!” 4D Pumpkin spice ingredients —CLOVES

Pumpkin spice ingredients 5D Large beer containers —KEGS

Large beer containers 6D Break off from the rest of the band —GO SOLO

Break off from the rest of the band 7D Go “pop” —BURST

Go “pop” 11D Bill’s time-traveling partner of film—TED

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are too hard for you, then you can elevate your puzzle game with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, if you’re looking for something fresh, then you can try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are also fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy