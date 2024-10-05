‘Milky drink with pearls’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Do you love trying out trending beverages that take your taste buds for a ride? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Milky drink with pearls,” asks you to name a drink that has gained popularity on social media and is known for its chewy components.

If the NYT Mini Crossword clues got you scratching your head? Our hints and answers below will make it easier for you to breeze through the puzzle.

‘Milky drink with pearls’ NYT Oct. 5 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It pops in your mouth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a drink is known for its chewy, round balls, which are often referred to as “pearls”.

Hint 2: The seven-letter solution is made up of two words referring to the drink that has milk or fruit flavors as its base, and is often served cold blended with ice.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "B."

Hint 4: The solution is a drink that is served in clear plastic cups with a large straw to accommodate the tapioca pearls, making it easier to consume.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one down in the Oct. 5 New York Times Mini Crossword is “BOBATEA.” The boba tea, or “bubble tea,” which has now become a cultural phenomenon, is often found in trendy cafes and featured on social media by youngsters. It usually has a sweet milk base, and the chewy pearls are made from tapioca starch derived from cassava roots. The National Bubble Tea Day is celebrated on April 30 every year to celebrate this unique drink.

DID YOU KNOW? Boba tea originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. It is generally believed to have been created by mixing sweet milk tea with tapioca pearls.

‘Milky drink with pearls’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

There aren’t a lot of drinks with pearls inside thus, boba or bubble tea inevitably comes on top as the answer to the clue. However, if you haven’t heard of this drink through social media or your friends, then it might be difficult for you to guess the answer. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 5) answers

Across

1A Lego piece —BRICK

Lego piece 6A Company whose name is spelled with up to 10 O’s toward the bottom of its webpages —GOOGLE

Company whose name is spelled with up to 10 O’s toward the bottom of its webpages 7A Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer —BOBMOOG

Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer 8A Largest country without an official language —USA

Largest country without an official language 9A Some smart devices —TVS

Some smart devices 10A Muscular dog with black and tan fur, familiarly —ROTTIE

Muscular dog with black and tan fur, familiarly 12A Precipitates freezing rain —SLEETS

Precipitates freezing rain 13A Warty hopper—TOAD

Down

1D Milky drink with “pearls” —BOBA TEA

Milky drink with “pearls” 2D CD-___ —ROM

CD-___ 3D “Aha!” —I GOT IT

“Aha!” 4D Pumpkin spice ingredients —CLOVES

Pumpkin spice ingredients 5D Large beer containers —KEGS

Large beer containers 6D Break off from the rest of the band —GO SOLO

Break off from the rest of the band 7D Go “pop” —BURST

Go “pop” 11D Bill’s time-traveling partner of film—TED

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Are the NYT Mini word games feeling too repetitive? You can diversify your puzzle portfolio by trying your hand at the LA Times and Washington Post. If you’re looking to dash away from crosswords, then Strands and Spelling Bee are great alternatives.

