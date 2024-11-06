Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two black spirals next to the Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 clue for the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the one across "Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025" hint on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 09:17 am

There are lots of terrifyingly fun horror films out there. Some manage to keep the thrills going for a long time, as is the case with the solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of whether or not you’re a horror fan, this can be a decently tricky one to solve since you may not know that another film is being made in this franchise. It’s an essential clue to solve if you want to finish the full puzzle, so here are some hints and the solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The name of this horror franchise is just three letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: These films feature a serial killer trapping people in complex games and tests to see if they can survive.
  • Hint 2: “I want to play a game.”
  • Hint 3: The name of this franchise is a tool.
  • Hint 4: The antagonist of this series is a puppet who rides a tricycle.

It’s time to reveal the answer, so make sure you have your best guess before reading on.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SAW.” The SAW franchise follows Billy the Puppet, also known as Jigsaw or John Kramer, as he traps individuals in dangerous and generally deadly puzzles they have to try to find a way out of. A new film in the series, the 11th one, is arriving in 2025.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ clue difficulty rating

I’ve never seen a SAW movie, but this franchise is so iconic that I still know a bit about it. I’m also not a huge horror person and only occasionally enjoy these types of films.

Despite this, SAW is certainly one of the most well-known horror franchises, with many films and a longstanding presence in the horror genre. But as iconic as SAW is, this clue is a bit vague and can be tricky to solve if you didn’t already know another film in the franchise was being made.

I don’t think it’s super common knowledge that another film is slated for 2025, so I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character — STEAM
  • 2D Come up in conversation — ARISE
  • 3D Overly caffeinated, say— WIRED
  • 4D Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon — AWE
  • 5D Press “+” — ADD

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are plenty of other great word games worth tackling next. You might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post if you’re up for more crosswords or Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re looking for something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin