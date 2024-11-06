‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There are lots of terrifyingly fun horror films out there. Some manage to keep the thrills going for a long time, as is the case with the solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a horror fan, this can be a decently tricky one to solve since you may not know that another film is being made in this franchise. It’s an essential clue to solve if you want to finish the full puzzle, so here are some hints and the solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The name of this horror franchise is just three letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: These films feature a serial killer trapping people in complex games and tests to see if they can survive.

These films feature a serial killer trapping people in complex games and tests to see if they can survive. Hint 2: “I want to play a game.”

“I want to play a game.” Hint 3: The name of this franchise is a tool.

The name of this franchise is a tool. Hint 4: The antagonist of this series is a puppet who rides a tricycle.

It’s time to reveal the answer, so make sure you have your best guess before reading on.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SAW.” The SAW franchise follows Billy the Puppet, also known as Jigsaw or John Kramer, as he traps individuals in dangerous and generally deadly puzzles they have to try to find a way out of. A new film in the series, the 11th one, is arriving in 2025.

‘Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025’ clue difficulty rating

I’ve never seen a SAW movie, but this franchise is so iconic that I still know a bit about it. I’m also not a huge horror person and only occasionally enjoy these types of films.

Despite this, SAW is certainly one of the most well-known horror franchises, with many films and a longstanding presence in the horror genre. But as iconic as SAW is, this clue is a bit vague and can be tricky to solve if you didn’t already know another film in the franchise was being made.

I don’t think it’s super common knowledge that another film is slated for 2025, so I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 — SAW

Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 4A Airy areas, architecturally — ATRIA

Airy areas, architecturally 6A Like an oddball — WEIRD

Like an oddball 7A Made less difficult — EASED

Made less difficult 8A ___ school (MCAT taker’s next step) — MED

Down

1D What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character — STEAM

What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character 2D Come up in conversation — ARISE

Come up in conversation 3D Overly caffeinated, say — WIRED

Overly caffeinated, say 4D Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon — AWE

Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon 5D Press “+” — ADD

