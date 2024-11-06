Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two groups of two people talking next to the Come up in conversation clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Come up in conversation’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the two down "Come up in conversation" hint on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 08:37 am

When you’re talking with others, it’s fairly common for fresh topics and ideas to “Come up in conversation.” But what’s a singular word that can describe this? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to solve exactly this.

Recommended Videos

To solve the entire puzzle, you might need some assistance figuring this one out, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Come up in conversation” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Come up in conversation’ Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Come up in conversation clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “RAISE.”
  • Hint 3: A synonym for “APPEAR” and “EMERGE.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “A.”

Ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Come up in conversation’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Come up in conversation” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ARISE.” This word refers to the times a new topic or idea comes up while talking with others, but it also more generally refers to anything that emerges or becomes apparent.

‘Come up in conversation’ clue difficulty rating

Since “ARISE” isn’t a word specifically associated with having conversations, uncovering the right answer for the “Come up in conversation” clue is rather tough. It’s also not a super common word on its own, and especially not in the context of this clue.

I think this is a decently tricky hint to solve, so I’m giving this one a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character — STEAM
  • 2D Come up in conversation — ARISE
  • 3D Overly caffeinated, say— WIRED
  • 4D Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon — AWE
  • 5D Press “+” — ADD

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more puzzles, you might enjoy working through other word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The LA Times and the Washington Post are good options to try next if you want to solve some more hints. Strands and Spelling Bee are two more great options if you’re up for trying some unique puzzles with different premises.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter