‘Come up in conversation’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

When you’re talking with others, it’s fairly common for fresh topics and ideas to “Come up in conversation.” But what’s a singular word that can describe this? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to solve exactly this.

To solve the entire puzzle, you might need some assistance figuring this one out, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Come up in conversation” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Come up in conversation’ Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”

It ends with the letter “E.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “RAISE.”

An anagram for this word is “RAISE.” Hint 3: A synonym for “APPEAR” and “EMERGE.”

A synonym for “APPEAR” and “EMERGE.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter “A.”

Ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Come up in conversation’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Come up in conversation” clue on the Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ARISE.” This word refers to the times a new topic or idea comes up while talking with others, but it also more generally refers to anything that emerges or becomes apparent.

‘Come up in conversation’ clue difficulty rating

Since “ARISE” isn’t a word specifically associated with having conversations, uncovering the right answer for the “Come up in conversation” clue is rather tough. It’s also not a super common word on its own, and especially not in the context of this clue.

I think this is a decently tricky hint to solve, so I’m giving this one a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 6 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 — SAW

Horror franchise with an 11th film planned for 2025 4A Airy areas, architecturally — ATRIA

Airy areas, architecturally 6A Like an oddball — WEIRD

Like an oddball 7A Made less difficult — EASED

Made less difficult 8A ___ school (MCAT taker’s next step) — MED

Down

1D What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character — STEAM

What shoots out the ears of an angry cartoon character 2D Come up in conversation — ARISE

Come up in conversation 3D Overly caffeinated, say — WIRED

Overly caffeinated, say 4D Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon — AWE

Feeling when first seeing the Alps or the Grand Canyon 5D Press “+” — ADD

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more puzzles, you might enjoy working through other word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The LA Times and the Washington Post are good options to try next if you want to solve some more hints. Strands and Spelling Bee are two more great options if you’re up for trying some unique puzzles with different premises.

