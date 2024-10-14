Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword either side of a grain of rice and a woman saying no.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Grains you’d rather not eat?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got the solution you're looking for if you're stuck on today's NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 04:26 am

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the “Grains you’d rather not eat?” clue, we’re here to help you out.

Recommended Videos

“Grains you’d rather not eat?” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 14) clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with the "Grains you'd rather not eat?" Clue highlighted.
Head scratcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “S.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “D.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It’s used to create glass.

The answer to the “Grains you’d rather not eat?” clue in the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SAND.” While grains are usually made into food, you don’t want to be snacking on sand—despite what any toddler may tell you.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Ancient sailors used them to navigate — STARS
  • 6A One traveling at the speed of flight? — PILOT
  • 7A Basketball stadium, e.g. — ARENA
  • 8A Dallasite or Houstonian — TEXAN
  • 9A Grains you’d rather not eat? — SAND

Down

  • 1D Little fight — SPAT
  • 2D Rubber ringsTIRES
  • 3D Amazon device voice — ALEXA
  • 4D Actress Saoirse of “Lady Bird” and “Little Woman” — RONAN
  • 5D Spot for witness testimony — STAND

How difficult was the clue “Grains you’d rather not eat?”

Though my first thought immediately went to food, the fact that it specified something you wouldn’t want to chow down on was a big giveaway. With it only being a four-letter word, I quickly worked out the solution, so I’ll rate the difficulty of this clue two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’ve still got some time to kill and want to try out some other puzzles, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are a great place to start. If you’d rather stick with Mini Crosswords, check out the LA Times and Washington Post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv