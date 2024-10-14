Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of a blank crossword puzzle with two rubber buoys on either side.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Rubber rings’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're stuck on the "Rubber rings" clue in today's NYT Mini Crossword, we can help you out.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 04:11 am

If you’re stuck on the “Rubber rings” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some clues to help you out—and we’ve got the answer, too.

‘Rubber rings’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 14) clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with the 'Rubber Rings' clue highlighted.
Ring ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “T.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: Your car has four of them.

The answer to the “Rubber rings” clue in the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is “TIRES.” These useful and spherical bouncy items are vital to many forms of transportation, though the word can also mean developing exhaustion.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Ancient sailors used them to navigate — STARS
  • 6A One traveling at the speed of flight? — PILOT
  • 7A Basketball stadium, e.g. — ARENA
  • 8A Dallasite or Houstonian — TEXAN
  • 9A Grains you’d rather not eat?SAND

Down

  • 1D Little fight — SPAT
  • 2D Rubber rings — TIRES
  • 3D Amazon device voice — ALEXA
  • 4D Actress Saoirse of “Lady Bird” and “Little Woman” — RONAN
  • 5D Spot for witness testimony — STAND

How difficult was the clue “Rubber rings?”

It may be the Monday morning brain fog, but I struggled with the “Rubber rings” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, as all I could think about was armbands, doughnuts, and anything similar that is used for swimming, but I got there in the end. As a result, I’m rating the difficulty of this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more puzzles to brush away the cobwebs in your brain after the weekend, the New York Times’ Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are a good choice. Alternatively, you can stick with Mini Crosswords and check out the LA Times and Washington Post.

