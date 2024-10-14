‘Rubber rings’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re stuck on the “Rubber rings” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some clues to help you out—and we’ve got the answer, too.

‘Rubber rings’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 14) clue hints and answers

Ring ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with a “T.”

It starts with a “T.” Hint 2: It ends with a “S.”

It ends with a “S.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: Your car has four of them.

The answer to the “Rubber rings” clue in the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is “TIRES.” These useful and spherical bouncy items are vital to many forms of transportation, though the word can also mean developing exhaustion.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Ancient sailors used them to navigate — STARS

Ancient sailors used them to navigate — 6A One traveling at the speed of flight? — PILOT

One traveling at the speed of flight? — 7A Basketball stadium, e.g. — ARENA

Basketball stadium, e.g. — 8A Dallasite or Houstonian — TEXAN

Dallasite or Houstonian — 9A Grains you’d rather not eat? — SAND

Down

1D Little fight — SPAT

Little fight — 2D Rubber rings — TIRES

Rubber rings — 3D Amazon device voice — ALEXA

Amazon device voice — 4D Actress Saoirse of “Lady Bird” and “Little Woman” — RONAN

Actress Saoirse of “Lady Bird” and “Little Woman” — 5D Spot for witness testimony — STAND

How difficult was the clue “Rubber rings?”

It may be the Monday morning brain fog, but I struggled with the “Rubber rings” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, as all I could think about was armbands, doughnuts, and anything similar that is used for swimming, but I got there in the end. As a result, I’m rating the difficulty of this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

