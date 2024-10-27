Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We’ve got the answer to the “Four wins out of four, e.g.” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 27, 2024 07:35 am

Did you watch last night’s epic clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid? I did and it feels good to see such a one-sided domination from Barcelona in La Liga. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Four wins out of four, e.g.,” asks you to find out a word that you’d use to indicate a flawless performance from a team.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are testing your wits, you can use our hints and answers and easily breeze through the puzzle. 

‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Oct. 27 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the four wins out of four, e.g. clue in NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Undoubtedly, the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is what you’d use to describe a team that has won all the matches. 
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a term used in sports to showcase total dominance over their opponents. 
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is a word that you use when you clean the floor with a broom.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Oct. 27 New York Times Mini Crossword is “SWEEP.” When a team wins four out of the four matches in a series, it is said that the team has swept the series and won it convincingly in front of the fans, which also fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA have a history of sweeping opponents in the NBA playoffs, including several Finals series. They have achieved a total of 31 playoff series sweeps throughout their franchise history.

‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

This is one of the two sporting score clues and it was a pretty easy solve for me. Sweep is a very common term to reflect that a team has been perfect in their execution and didn’t make many mistakes or drop any matches to the opponents. However, if you’re someone who is not into sports then this might be a harder clue for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 27) answers

Across

  • 1A What might protect a onesie from drool — BIB
  • 4A Miles, minutes and milliliters — UNITS
  • 7A In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to be broadcast over this — RADIO
  • 8A Four wins out of four, e.g. — SWEEP
  • 9A Be in charge of, as a bar — TEND

Down

  • 1D “I hate to ___ your bubble, but …” — BURST
  • 2D Completely amazed — IN AWE
  • 3D #46 — BIDEN
  • 5D Like a two-two series, e.g. — TIED
  • 6D Soak (up) — SOP

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are feeling too tricky, you can flex your puzzle-solving muscles with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, if you’re looking for something fun and engaging then you can play the Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube