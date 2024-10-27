‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Did you watch last night’s epic clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid? I did and it feels good to see such a one-sided domination from Barcelona in La Liga. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Four wins out of four, e.g.,” asks you to find out a word that you’d use to indicate a flawless performance from a team.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are testing your wits, you can use our hints and answers and easily breeze through the puzzle.

‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Oct. 27 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Undoubtedly, the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is what you’d use to describe a team that has won all the matches.

The answer is what you’d use to describe a team that has won all the matches. Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a term used in sports to showcase total dominance over their opponents.

The five-letter solution is a term used in sports to showcase total dominance over their opponents. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: The solution is a word that you use when you clean the floor with a broom.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Oct. 27 New York Times Mini Crossword is “SWEEP.” When a team wins four out of the four matches in a series, it is said that the team has swept the series and won it convincingly in front of the fans, which also fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA have a history of sweeping opponents in the NBA playoffs, including several Finals series. They have achieved a total of 31 playoff series sweeps throughout their franchise history.

‘Four wins out of four, e.g.’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

This is one of the two sporting score clues and it was a pretty easy solve for me. Sweep is a very common term to reflect that a team has been perfect in their execution and didn’t make many mistakes or drop any matches to the opponents. However, if you’re someone who is not into sports then this might be a harder clue for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 27) answers

Across

1A What might protect a onesie from drool — BIB

What might protect a onesie from drool 4A Miles, minutes and milliliters — UNITS

Miles, minutes and milliliters 7A In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to be broadcast over this — RADIO

In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to be broadcast over this 8A Four wins out of four, e.g. — SWEEP

Four wins out of four, e.g. 9A Be in charge of, as a bar — TEND

Down

1D “I hate to ___ your bubble, but …” — BURST

“I hate to ___ your bubble, but …” 2D Completely amazed — IN AWE

Completely amazed 3D #46 — BIDEN

#46 5D Like a two-two series, e.g. — TIED

Like a two-two series, e.g. 6D Soak (up) — SOP

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are feeling too tricky, you can flex your puzzle-solving muscles with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, if you’re looking for something fun and engaging then you can play the Strands and Spelling Bee.

