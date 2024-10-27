‘#46’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Are you familiar with American history and its long list of Presidents? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “#46,” asks you to decipher a cryptic clue where you’ll have to churn your brain cells and find out the name of the person who currently stays in the White House.

Don’t let today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues trip you up— use our hints and answers which will help you leap to the finish line and solve the puzzle easily.

‘#46’ NYT Oct. 27 Mini Crossword hints and answer

What does the number stand for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer represents a person who was the former vice president of the United States of America's first African-American president, Barack Obama.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is the surname of the Scranton-born U.S. president who defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "B."

Hint 4: The clue refers to the current U.S. president.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Oct. 27 New York Times Mini Crossword is “BIDEN.” The clue ‘#46’ showcases the U.S. presidential lineup where Joe Biden, the current office holder, is the 46th in the country’s history. While Biden is not going to contest the next election happening this year, his vice president, Kamala Harris, is aiming to become the next President of the United States.

DID YOU KNOW? Before becoming Vice President under Barack Obama, Joe Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years, from 1973 to 2009, which made him the longest-serving senator from the state.

‘#46’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The 46 as a number is a very cryptic clue, and, honestly, I would be very surprised if you could guess the US president just from the number alone. If you went on to solve the rest of the crossword, you’d get that the answer is “BIDEN’ so the clue talks about the 46th US president. As the elections are near, this is a perfect time to throw such a hard clue that challenges your memory to remember the US presidents just before the upcoming election. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 27) answers

Across

1A What might protect a onesie from drool — BIB

What might protect a onesie from drool 4A Miles, minutes and milliliters — UNITS

Miles, minutes and milliliters 7A In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to be broadcast over this — RADIO

In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first U.S. president to be broadcast over this 8A Four wins out of four, e.g. — SWEEP

Four wins out of four, e.g. 9A Be in charge of, as a bar — TEND

Down

1D “I hate to ___ your bubble, but …” — BURST

“I hate to ___ your bubble, but …” 2D Completely amazed — IN AWE

Completely amazed 3D #46 — BIDEN

#46 5D Like a two-two series, e.g. — TIED

Like a two-two series, e.g. 6D Soak (up) — SOP

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a mental workout, you can also play the LA Times and Washington Post which can help you build up your puzzle strength. However, if you’re looking for something different, then try your word-forging skills at Strands and Spelling Bee.

