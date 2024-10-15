Image Credit: Bethesda
The Disney's take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Snow Queen clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
‘Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen”‘ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the eight across "Disney's take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale 'The Snow Queen'" NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 15, 2024 07:34 am

There are plenty of charming Disney films, but you need to recall a specific one to solve today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. The one you’re looking for is “Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen.'”

This is a clue I knew the answer to right away since I’m a bit of a book nerd, but it’s a tricky one to solve if you’re not familiar with this piece of information. There’s a good chance you know the film that’s the answer here and can uncover it with a bit of help, though, so here are some hints and the official answer for “Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen'” NYT Mini Crossword clue.

‘Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen”‘ Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Disney's take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Snow Queen clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is six letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “N.”
  • Hint 2: This film stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff.
  • Hint 3: This film follows the story of two sisters in the snowy kingdom of Arendelle.
  • Hint 4: “Let it go.”

Are you ready to learn the name of this iconic Disney film? I’m going to reveal the solution now.

‘Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen”‘ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen'” clue on the Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword is “FROZEN.” This solution refers to the 2013 hit film that follows sisters Elsa and Anna of Arendelle and is loosely inspired by The Snow Queen.

‘Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen”‘ clue difficulty rating

If you’re just a casual Disney film enjoyer, you likely didn’t know many Disney films are loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s books. It’s not a super common piece of information, so this can be a fairly tricky hint to solve.

I don’t think this is one of the trickiest clues, but it’s certainly a tough one if you’re not already aware of this connection, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Shrimp ___ (garlicky entree) — SCAMPI
  • 7A “Wow, so fancy!” — OH LA LA
  • 8A Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen” — FROZEN
  • 9A Paid for a poker hand — ANTED

Down

  • 1D Common place to find a lost TV remote— SOFA
  • 2D With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months — CORN
  • 3D Tons and tons — A LOT
  • 4D See 2-Down — MAZE
  • 5D Begged — PLED
  • 6D McKellen who played Gandalf — IAN

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for some more word games after solving this NYT Mini Crossword clue, you may enjoy working on the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both are pretty similar puzzles to this one, meaning you’ll enjoy a fresh set of clues to solve. You also might consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee if you want to take on a different type of word game challenge.

