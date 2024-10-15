‘Wow, so fancy!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever watched a fashion show? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Wow, so fancy!” asks you to find the phrase people normally use to express their happiness upon looking at something fancy.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you stumped, you can use our hints and answers below to easily beat the puzzle and solve the word game.

“Wow, so fancy!” NYT Oct. 15 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Beautiful! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is used mostly in fashion or luxury contexts.

The answer is used mostly in fashion or luxury contexts. Hint 2: The six-letter solution is made of a three-word phrase that describes something you might say when you’re impressed or amazed by something beautiful.

The six-letter solution is made of a three-word phrase that describes something you might say when you’re impressed or amazed by something beautiful. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “O.”

It starts with the letter “O.” Hint 4: The solution is a phrase in the name of a famous musical movie about love and dreams in Los Angeles, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 15 New York Times Mini Crossword is “OHLALA.” Oh la la is an expression of surprise or admiration often used to react to something impressive, stylish, or luxurious, which fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? “Oh là là” is a French expression used to convey surprise, amazement, or excitement. Depending on the tone, it can have a range of meanings, from positive astonishment to concern or dismay.

“Wow, so fancy!” NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Honestly, I did not see “Oh la la” fitting as an answer in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, so I started using different synonyms for the word fancy, but none were the right answers. Later, I deciphered the word “la” while solving the puzzle, and I figured out the answer. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 15) answers

Across

1A Shrimp ___ (garlicky entree) — SCAMPI

Shrimp ___ (garlicky entree) 7A “Wow, so fancy!” — OH LA LA

“Wow, so fancy!” 8A Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen” — FROZEN

Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen” 9A Paid for a poker hand — ANTED

Down

1D Common place to find a lost TV remote — SOFA

Common place to find a lost TV remote 2D With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months — CORN

With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months 3D Tons and tons — A LOT

Tons and tons 4D See 2-Down — MAZE

See 2-Down 5D Begged — PLED

Begged 6D McKellen who played Gandalf — IAN

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Are the NYT Mini Crossword word games feeling too hard to crack? You can also try the LA Times, and Washington Post puzzles to level up your vocabulary. However, if you want to enjoy something fresh, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy