‘Wow, so fancy!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever watched a fashion show? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Wow, so fancy!” asks you to find the phrase people normally use to express their happiness upon looking at something fancy.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you stumped, you can use our hints and answers below to easily beat the puzzle and solve the word game.
“Wow, so fancy!” NYT Oct. 15 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is used mostly in fashion or luxury contexts.
- Hint 2: The six-letter solution is made of a three-word phrase that describes something you might say when you’re impressed or amazed by something beautiful.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “O.”
- Hint 4: The solution is a phrase in the name of a famous musical movie about love and dreams in Los Angeles, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to seven across in the Oct. 15 New York Times Mini Crossword is “OHLALA.” Oh la la is an expression of surprise or admiration often used to react to something impressive, stylish, or luxurious, which fits perfectly with the clue.
“Oh là là” is a French expression used to convey surprise, amazement, or excitement. Depending on the tone, it can have a range of meanings, from positive astonishment to concern or dismay.
“Wow, so fancy!” NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
Honestly, I did not see “Oh la la” fitting as an answer in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, so I started using different synonyms for the word fancy, but none were the right answers. Later, I deciphered the word “la” while solving the puzzle, and I figured out the answer. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 15) answers
Across
- 1A Shrimp ___ (garlicky entree) — SCAMPI
- 7A “Wow, so fancy!” — OH LA LA
- 8A Disney’s take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen” — FROZEN
- 9A Paid for a poker hand — ANTED
Down
- 1D Common place to find a lost TV remote— SOFA
- 2D With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months — CORN
- 3D Tons and tons — A LOT
- 4D See 2-Down — MAZE
- 5D Begged — PLED
- 6D McKellen who played Gandalf — IAN
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Are the NYT Mini Crossword word games feeling too hard to crack? You can also try the LA Times, and Washington Post puzzles to level up your vocabulary. However, if you want to enjoy something fresh, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot.
Published: Oct 15, 2024 06:31 am