‘Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

While traveling through the heart of New York, you’re bound to come across some of the finest architectural wonders that are mixed with a touch of modernity. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building,” asks you to reflect on one of the popular architectural inspirations from France.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues give you a hard time, you can check out our hints and answers to easily solve the puzzle.

‘Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building’ NYT Oct. 26 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Beautiful architecture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is architectural style, which mainly blends modernity with opulence, using materials like chrome and marble.

The answer is architectural style, which mainly blends modernity with opulence, using materials like chrome and marble. Hint 2: The seven-letter solution consists of two words that reflect the architectural style of the Chrysler Building and the popular skyscraper Empire State Building.

The seven-letter solution consists of two words that reflect the architectural style of the Chrysler Building and the popular skyscraper Empire State Building. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “A.”

It starts with the letter “A.” Hint 4: The solution has a lot of colorful buildings in this style in Miami’s South Beach area.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one down in the Oct. 26 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ARTDECO.” The Art Deco architectural style is present in Manhattan’s Chrysler Building, which is represented by its use of bold geometric patterns, clean lines, metallic finishes (especially chrome and aluminum), vibrant colors, and luxurious materials like marble.

DID YOU KNOW? During the late 20th century, the Art Deco style has a resurgence of interest, particularly in fashion, jewelry, and interior design. The style has maintained its appeal as a symbol of luxury and modernism.

‘Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Art Deco is a popular form of architectural prowess that became a symbol in the United States of America, and it has been adopted by many people. I’ve always adored the design of the Empire State Building, but I didn’t know that it was also built in this style. Therefore, I had to solve the puzzle to find out the answer. However, if you’re someone with a background in architecture, then the answer should come naturally to you. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 26) answers

Across

1A “What ___?” (end of a riddle) — AM I

“What ___?” (end of a riddle) 4A Cheer for a diva — BRAVA

Cheer for a diva 6A 2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus — HOT TO GO

2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus 8A Conjunction that “et” (French) or “y” (Spanish) translates to — AND

Conjunction that “et” (French) or “y” (Spanish) translates to 9A Danson of “Cheers” — TED

Danson of “Cheers” 10A Place to dive in a pool — DEEP END

Place to dive in a pool 11A What a bloodhound tracks — SCENT

What a bloodhound tracks 12A Activist Yoko — ONO

Down

1D Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building — ART DECO

Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building 2D One might say “Welcome!” or “Beware of Dog” — MAT

One might say “Welcome!” or “Beware of Dog” 3D “Thumbs down from me” — I VOTE NO

“Thumbs down from me” 4D Skeleton’s makeup — BONES

Skeleton’s makeup 5D Word after ticket or talent — AGENT

Word after ticket or talent 6D “I’ve ___ it up to here with you!” — HAD

“I’ve ___ it up to here with you!” 7D Strange — ODD

Strange 11D Item on a chain at a bank branch — PEN

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games got you stumped, don’t sweat it—tackle the LA Times and Washington Post. However, you can also choose to shake things up with Strands and Spelling Bee for a fun twist and enhance your vocabulary with ease.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy