Picture showing the 2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's all you need to know about the “2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 26, 2024 07:37 am

Are you always searching for new songs to enhance your playlists? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus,” refers to a popular phrase in one of the songs of her debut album.

If you can’t figure out today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the puzzle.

‘2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus’ NYT Oct. 26 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Ready to go! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something you’d describe as something ready or prepared quickly.
  • Hint 2: The six-letter solution is a three-word phrase that you’d say when you’re excited and ready for an adventure or event.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “H.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is often associated with quick service or convenience.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Oct. 26 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HOTOGO.” The clue refers to Chappell Roan’s song “Hot to Go!” which is a part of her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The album gained quite a bit of popularity this year having several UK top 10s, and gaining a big fan following. She has been vocal about her support for queer and trans people in the public space. 

DID YOU KNOW?

Chappell Roan started to get global recognition for her music after she appeared support act on Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour.

‘2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I didn’t know about Chappell Roan’s songs before solving today’s NYT Mini Crossword, so I had to look up her songs to find the one that fits the crossword. However, if you’ve followed her debut album’s rise in popularity, you should have solved this one easily. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 26) answers

Across

  • 1A “What ___?” (end of a riddle) — AM I
  • 4A Cheer for a diva — BRAVA
  • 6A 2024 Chappell Roan hit spelled out in its chorus — HOT TO GO
  • 8A Conjunction that “et” (French) or “y” (Spanish) translates to — AND
  • 9A Danson of “Cheers” — TED
  • 10A Place to dive in a pool — DEEP END
  • 11A What a bloodhound tracks — SCENT
  • 12A Activist Yoko — ONO

Down

  • 1D Architectural style of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building — ART DECO
  • 2D One might say “Welcome!” or “Beware of Dog” — MAT
  • 3D “Thumbs down from me” — I VOTE NO
  • 4D Skeleton’s makeup — BONES
  • 5D Word after ticket or talent — AGENT
  • 6D “I’ve ___ it up to here with you!” — HAD
  • 7D Strange — ODD
  • 11D Item on a chain at a bank branch — PEN

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games leave you in a puzzle lock, you can switch it up with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, if crosswords seem too monotonous, try your hands at Strands and Spelling Bee for a lighter challenge and to improve your vocabulary.

Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
