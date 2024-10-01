‘Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Have you ever studied Biology and focused on the topic of evolution? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus,” tests your knowledge of marine animals connected with terrestrial animals.

If the NYT Mini Crossword clues are giving you a hard time, our helpful hints and solutions below will help you easily find the answer.

‘Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus’ NYT Oct. 1 Mini Crossword hints and answer

They spout water from its blowhole as it surfaces for air. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The ocean giant has the largest on Earth.

The five-letter word is famous for singing long, complex songs, especially in the humpback variety. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “W.”

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 1 New York Times Mini Crossword is “WHALE.” The clue traces the evolutionary connection between the two species. Despite living in the ocean, whales share characteristics with terrestrial mammals like hippopotamuses. According to the American Museum of Natural History, whales and hippopotamuses both share a common ancestor that lived about 55 million years ago.

DID YOU KNOW? Whale’s nutrient-rich waste, known as the “whale pump,” helps stimulate the growth of phytoplankton, which is essential for marine food chains and oxygen production.

‘Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

There are only a few aquatic animals as large as whales on Earth. When you connect with the hippopotamus, the obvious answer might seem out of reach for many people, as you’d need a working knowledge of biology to know that hippos have a connection to whales through evolution. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 1) answers

Across

1A One is officially called an “Academy Award of Merit” — OSCAR

Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus 7A Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket — LINUS

Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket 8A City founded by twin brothers, according to legend — ROME

City founded by twin brothers, according to legend 9A Something to cram for — TEST

Down

1D The bird Duo in Duolingo’s logo, e.g. — OWL

The bird Duo in Duolingo’s logo, e.g. 2D Button-up or button-down — SHIRT

Button-up or button-down 3D Olympic racing vessel since 1936 — CANOE

Olympic racing vessel since 1936 4D Class reunion attendees — ALUMS

Class reunion attendees 5D Button you might need a paper clip to press on an electronic device — RESET

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Do you want to break the NYT Mini word games crossword mold? You can elevate your game with the LA Times or Washington Post. If you want to avoid crosswords, then Strands and Spelling Bee are amazing alternatives.

