Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the city founded by twin brothers, according to legend clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

It wasn’t built in a day. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 02:55 am

Have you ever read Roman mythology and tales surrounding the twins? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “City founded by twin brothers, according to legend,” asks you to find the name of a city where all the roads lead according to the famous idiom. 

Recommended Videos

If you can’t crack today’s NYT Mini Crossword, these hints and solutions will help you finish in no time and breeze through your puzzle.

‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Oct. 1 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the city founded by twin brothers, according to legend clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
It’s a bit of Roman mythology. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is also known as the Eternal City, famous for the seven hills.
  • Hint 2: The four-letter word is the capital of Italy, and it is home to the Colosseum and the Vatican.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “R.” 
  • Hint 4: The solution also houses the Pantheon, the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world. 

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 1 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ROME.” The clue refers to the legend of Romulus and Remus, twin brothers who are said to have founded the city of Rome. The twins were abandoned as infants, only to be saved and nurtured by a she-wolf. As they grew up, Romulus eventually killed Remus in a dispute and established the city of Rome, naming it after himself. 

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Roman mythology, Romulus and Remus were the sons of Mars, the Roman god of war, and a human named Rhea Silvia.

‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

If you’re from Italy, then the Crossword’s clue should have easily crossed your mind, considering the vast amount of architecture in the city that encapsulates the twins. However, the clue might be tough to crack if you’ve never been to Rome or read about Roman mythology. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 1) answers

Across

  • 1A One is officially called an “Academy Award of Merit” — OSCAR
  • 6A Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus — WHALE
  • 7A Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket — LINUS
  • 8A City founded by twin brothers, according to legend — ROME
  • 9A Something to cram for — TEST

Down

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Are you craving a crossword shake-up? Break free from the NYT Mini word games with the LA Times or Washington Post puzzles. You can also flex your brain with Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin