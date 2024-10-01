‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever read Roman mythology and tales surrounding the twins? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “City founded by twin brothers, according to legend,” asks you to find the name of a city where all the roads lead according to the famous idiom.

Recommended Videos

If you can’t crack today’s NYT Mini Crossword, these hints and solutions will help you finish in no time and breeze through your puzzle.

‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Oct. 1 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s a bit of Roman mythology. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is also known as the Eternal City, famous for the seven hills.

The answer is also known as the Eternal City, famous for the seven hills. Hint 2: The four-letter word is the capital of Italy, and it is home to the Colosseum and the Vatican.

The four-letter word is the capital of Italy, and it is home to the Colosseum and the Vatican. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “R.”

It starts with the letter “R.” Hint 4: The solution also houses the Pantheon, the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 1 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ROME.” The clue refers to the legend of Romulus and Remus, twin brothers who are said to have founded the city of Rome. The twins were abandoned as infants, only to be saved and nurtured by a she-wolf. As they grew up, Romulus eventually killed Remus in a dispute and established the city of Rome, naming it after himself.

DID YOU KNOW? According to Roman mythology, Romulus and Remus were the sons of Mars, the Roman god of war, and a human named Rhea Silvia.

‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

If you’re from Italy, then the Crossword’s clue should have easily crossed your mind, considering the vast amount of architecture in the city that encapsulates the twins. However, the clue might be tough to crack if you’ve never been to Rome or read about Roman mythology. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 1) answers

Across

1A One is officially called an “Academy Award of Merit” — OSCAR

One is officially called an “Academy Award of Merit” 6A Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus — WHALE

Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus 7A Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket — LINUS

Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket 8A City founded by twin brothers, according to legend — ROME

City founded by twin brothers, according to legend 9A Something to cram for — TEST

Down

1D The bird Duo in Duolingo’s logo, e.g. — OWL

The bird Duo in Duolingo’s logo, e.g. 2D Button-up or button-down — SHIRT

Button-up or button-down 3D Olympic racing vessel since 1936 — CANOE

Olympic racing vessel since 1936 4D Class reunion attendees — ALUMS

Class reunion attendees 5D Button you might need a paper clip to press on an electronic device — RESET

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Are you craving a crossword shake-up? Break free from the NYT Mini word games with the LA Times or Washington Post puzzles. You can also flex your brain with Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy