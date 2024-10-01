‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever read Roman mythology and tales surrounding the twins? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “City founded by twin brothers, according to legend,” asks you to find the name of a city where all the roads lead according to the famous idiom.
‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Oct. 1 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is also known as the Eternal City, famous for the seven hills.
- Hint 2: The four-letter word is the capital of Italy, and it is home to the Colosseum and the Vatican.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “R.”
- Hint 4: The solution also houses the Pantheon, the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world.
The answer to seven across in the Oct. 1 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ROME.” The clue refers to the legend of Romulus and Remus, twin brothers who are said to have founded the city of Rome. The twins were abandoned as infants, only to be saved and nurtured by a she-wolf. As they grew up, Romulus eventually killed Remus in a dispute and established the city of Rome, naming it after himself.
According to Roman mythology, Romulus and Remus were the sons of Mars, the Roman god of war, and a human named Rhea Silvia.
‘City founded by twin brothers, according to legend’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
If you’re from Italy, then the Crossword’s clue should have easily crossed your mind, considering the vast amount of architecture in the city that encapsulates the twins. However, the clue might be tough to crack if you’ve never been to Rome or read about Roman mythology. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 1) answers
Across
- 1A One is officially called an “Academy Award of Merit” — OSCAR
- 6A Aquatic mammal whose closest terrestrial relative is the hippopotamus — WHALE
- 7A Charlie Brown’s friend with a blanket — LINUS
- 8A City founded by twin brothers, according to legend — ROME
- 9A Something to cram for — TEST
Down
- 1D The bird Duo in Duolingo’s logo, e.g. — OWL
- 2D Button-up or button-down — SHIRT
- 3D Olympic racing vessel since 1936 — CANOE
- 4D Class reunion attendees — ALUMS
- 5D Button you might need a paper clip to press on an electronic device — RESET
