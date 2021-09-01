Fire meets ice in Wild Rift Patch 2.4b.

Brand, the Burning Vengeance and Nunu & Willump, the Boy and his Yeti are the latest additions to Wild Rift.

A frost and flame event that embodies the rivalry of the two elements is here. Players will be able to complete daily missions, unlock tokens, and spend them on in the event shop for special rewards.

A host of champion changes are also going live in this week’s patch, including adjustments to Akshan, Kennen, and Rakan.

Here’s the full list of patch notes.

New champions

Brand, the Burning Vengeance

Image via Riot Games

Once a tribesman of the icy Freljord named Kegan Rodhe, the creature known as Brand is a lesson in the temptation of greater power. Seeking one of the legendary World Runes, Kegan betrayed his companions and seized it for himself—and, in an instant, the man was no more. His soul burned away, his body a vessel of living flame, Brand now roams Valoran in search of other Runes, swearing revenge for wrongs he could not have suffered in a dozen mortal lifetimes.

Brand will be available to play on Sept. 9

Nunu & Willump, the Boy and his Yeti

Image via Riot Games

Once upon a time, there was a boy who wanted to prove he was a hero by slaying a fearsome monster—only to discover that the beast, a lonely and magical yeti, merely needed a friend. Bound together by ancient power and a shared love of snowballs, Nunu and Willump now ramble wildly across the Freljord, breathing life into imagined adventures. They hope that somewhere out there, they will find Nunu’s mother. If they can save her, maybe they will be heroes after all.

Nunu & Willump will be available to play on Sept. 9

Events

Frost and Flame

Two sons of the Freljord—one who befriended a monster, and one who became a monster. Two powerful elements—the first used to create, the second to destroy. Complete daily missions to earn tokens that can be used in the event shop for sizzling and chilling rewards.

The event kicks off on Sept. 9

Champion changes

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Fox-fire

[Bugfix] Movement speed will now properly decay over time

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Assassin’s Mark

Movement speed: 50 percent to 30 percent

Base damage: 40 to 180 to 28 to 140

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

Avengerang

Base damage: 5/30/55/80 to 5/35/65/95

Heroic Swing

[New] Shots can now critically strike for 150 percent damage

Comeuppance

[New] Damage per tick is increased by crit chance, up to 50 percent at 100 percent crit: (20/25/30 + 12.5 percent AD) x (1 + 50 percent critical rate) – (80/100/120 + 50 percent AD) x (1 + 50 percent critical rate)

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Armor per level: 4.7 to 4.3 (106 at level 15 to 101 at level 15)

Barrel Roll

Base damage: 80/130/180/230 to 65/120/175/230

Slow: 40/45/50/55 percent to 30/35/40/45 percent

Drunken Rage

Cooldown: 4.5 seconds to five seconds

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 650 to 570

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Thundering Shuriken

Base damage: 75/130/185/240 to 85/140/195/250

Electrical Surge

On-hit bonus damage: 10/20/30/40 + 60 percent bonus AD + 20 percent AP to 25/35/45/55 + 70/80/90/100 percent Bonus AD + 25 percent AP

Lightning Rush

Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70 percent to 50/60/70/80 percent

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Base health regen nine to 7.5

Taste Their Fear

Base damage: 60/95/130/165 to 50/85/120/155

Void Spike

Healing: 55/90/125/160 to 40/75/110/145

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Health per level: 115 to 105

Wuju Style

Bonus true damage: 25/40/55/70 to 22/34/46/58

Highlander

Cooldown: 75/60/45 seconds to 80/70/60 seconds

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Grand Entrance

Base damage: 70/140/210/280 to 80/150/220/290

Battle Dance

Bonus shield amount when cast on Xayah: 200 percent to 125 percent

The Quickness

Movement speed: 50 percent to 60 percent

Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Starcall

Rejuvenation buff duration on self: four seconds to two seconds

Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45 percent AP to 50/70/90/110 + 35 percent AP

Astral Infusion

Rejuvenation buff duration on self: four seconds to two seconds

Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45 percent AP to 50/70/90/110 + 35 percent AP

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 570 to 610

Base health regen: 7.5 to 11

Damnation

Base soul drop rate: 33 percent to 40 percent (bad luck protection unchanged)

Dark Passage

Shield strength: 55/110/165/220 to 65/115/165/215

Flay

Passive charge time: 10 seconds to six seconds

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Golden Staff

[Removed] 80 percent healing reduction modifier when attacking minions

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

Base armor: 40 to 35

Base health: 650 to 610

Items changes

Solari Chargeblade

Ability haste: 25 to 15

Base damage: 26 to 40 true damage to 24 to 53 magic damage

Max damage: 65 to 100 true damage to 60 to 130 magic damage

Warmog’s Armor

[New] Warmog’s Heart trigger condition: 2500 maximum health to 950 bonus health

Awakened Soulstealer

AP: 65 to 70

Haunting Guise

Madness: max damage amplification: 10 percent to six percent

Damage amplification per second: two percent to 1.2 percent

Liandry’s Tortment

Madness: max damage amplification: 10 percent to six percent

Damage amplification per second: two percent to 1.2 percent

Luden’s Echo

Ability haste: 10 to 20

AP: 80 to 85

Runes

Keystone: Font of Life

Allied healing AP ratio: 40 percent to 30 percent

Self healing AP ratio: 20 percent to 10 percent

Skins

Jade Dragon Wukong

Gatekeeper Galio

Popstar Ahri

Arclight Brand

Spirit Fire Brand

Grungy Nunu & Willump

Zombie Slayer Nunu & Willump

Accessories

Image via Riot Games