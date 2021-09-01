Fire meets ice in Wild Rift Patch 2.4b.
Brand, the Burning Vengeance and Nunu & Willump, the Boy and his Yeti are the latest additions to Wild Rift.
A frost and flame event that embodies the rivalry of the two elements is here. Players will be able to complete daily missions, unlock tokens, and spend them on in the event shop for special rewards.
A host of champion changes are also going live in this week’s patch, including adjustments to Akshan, Kennen, and Rakan.
Here’s the full list of patch notes.
New champions
Brand, the Burning Vengeance
Once a tribesman of the icy Freljord named Kegan Rodhe, the creature known as Brand is a lesson in the temptation of greater power. Seeking one of the legendary World Runes, Kegan betrayed his companions and seized it for himself—and, in an instant, the man was no more. His soul burned away, his body a vessel of living flame, Brand now roams Valoran in search of other Runes, swearing revenge for wrongs he could not have suffered in a dozen mortal lifetimes.
- Brand will be available to play on Sept. 9
Nunu & Willump, the Boy and his Yeti
Once upon a time, there was a boy who wanted to prove he was a hero by slaying a fearsome monster—only to discover that the beast, a lonely and magical yeti, merely needed a friend. Bound together by ancient power and a shared love of snowballs, Nunu and Willump now ramble wildly across the Freljord, breathing life into imagined adventures. They hope that somewhere out there, they will find Nunu’s mother. If they can save her, maybe they will be heroes after all.
- Nunu & Willump will be available to play on Sept. 9
Events
Frost and Flame
Two sons of the Freljord—one who befriended a monster, and one who became a monster. Two powerful elements—the first used to create, the second to destroy. Complete daily missions to earn tokens that can be used in the event shop for sizzling and chilling rewards.
- The event kicks off on Sept. 9
Champion changes
Ahri
Fox-fire
- [Bugfix] Movement speed will now properly decay over time
Akali
Assassin’s Mark
- Movement speed: 50 percent to 30 percent
- Base damage: 40 to 180 to 28 to 140
Akshan
Avengerang
- Base damage: 5/30/55/80 to 5/35/65/95
Heroic Swing
- [New] Shots can now critically strike for 150 percent damage
Comeuppance
- [New] Damage per tick is increased by crit chance, up to 50 percent at 100 percent crit: (20/25/30 + 12.5 percent AD) x (1 + 50 percent critical rate) – (80/100/120 + 50 percent AD) x (1 + 50 percent critical rate)
Gragas
Armor per level: 4.7 to 4.3 (106 at level 15 to 101 at level 15)
Barrel Roll
- Base damage: 80/130/180/230 to 65/120/175/230
- Slow: 40/45/50/55 percent to 30/35/40/45 percent
Drunken Rage
- Cooldown: 4.5 seconds to five seconds
Katarina
Base health: 650 to 570
Kennen
Thundering Shuriken
- Base damage: 75/130/185/240 to 85/140/195/250
Electrical Surge
- On-hit bonus damage: 10/20/30/40 + 60 percent bonus AD + 20 percent AP to 25/35/45/55 + 70/80/90/100 percent Bonus AD + 25 percent AP
Lightning Rush
- Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70 percent to 50/60/70/80 percent
Kha’Zix
Base health regen nine to 7.5
Taste Their Fear
- Base damage: 60/95/130/165 to 50/85/120/155
Void Spike
- Healing: 55/90/125/160 to 40/75/110/145
Master Yi
Health per level: 115 to 105
Wuju Style
- Bonus true damage: 25/40/55/70 to 22/34/46/58
Highlander
- Cooldown: 75/60/45 seconds to 80/70/60 seconds
Rakan
Grand Entrance
- Base damage: 70/140/210/280 to 80/150/220/290
Battle Dance
- Bonus shield amount when cast on Xayah: 200 percent to 125 percent
The Quickness
- Movement speed: 50 percent to 60 percent
Soraka
Starcall
- Rejuvenation buff duration on self: four seconds to two seconds
- Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45 percent AP to 50/70/90/110 + 35 percent AP
Astral Infusion
- Rejuvenation buff duration on self: four seconds to two seconds
- Rejuvenation total heal: 72/90/108/126 + 45 percent AP to 50/70/90/110 + 35 percent AP
Thresh
Base health: 570 to 610
Base health regen: 7.5 to 11
Damnation
- Base soul drop rate: 33 percent to 40 percent (bad luck protection unchanged)
Dark Passage
- Shield strength: 55/110/165/220 to 65/115/165/215
Flay
- Passive charge time: 10 seconds to six seconds
Wukong
Golden Staff
- [Removed] 80 percent healing reduction modifier when attacking minions
Xin Zhao
Base armor: 40 to 35
Base health: 650 to 610
Items changes
Solari Chargeblade
- Ability haste: 25 to 15
- Base damage: 26 to 40 true damage to 24 to 53 magic damage
- Max damage: 65 to 100 true damage to 60 to 130 magic damage
Warmog’s Armor
- [New] Warmog’s Heart trigger condition: 2500 maximum health to 950 bonus health
Awakened Soulstealer
- AP: 65 to 70
Haunting Guise
- Madness: max damage amplification: 10 percent to six percent
- Damage amplification per second: two percent to 1.2 percent
Liandry’s Tortment
- Madness: max damage amplification: 10 percent to six percent
- Damage amplification per second: two percent to 1.2 percent
Luden’s Echo
- Ability haste: 10 to 20
- AP: 80 to 85
Runes
Keystone: Font of Life
- Allied healing AP ratio: 40 percent to 30 percent
- Self healing AP ratio: 20 percent to 10 percent
Skins
- Jade Dragon Wukong
- Gatekeeper Galio
- Popstar Ahri
- Arclight Brand
- Spirit Fire Brand
- Grungy Nunu & Willump
- Zombie Slayer Nunu & Willump
Accessories
- Baubles: Dumpster Fire, I’m Just Warming Up
- Icons: Branded, Yeti of the Tales
- Recalls: Fire and Ice
- Icon Borders: Elemental Differences
- Emotes: Proud of Myself, Wakey Wakey