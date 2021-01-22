Teemo enters League of Legends: Wild Rift as part of Yordle Expedition

League of Legends’ most well-known Yordle champion Teemo has finally made his way into Wild Rift after being teased over the duration of the Yordle Expedition.

Now available in the game for players to earn or buy, Teemo joins as the latest addition to the roster following four other Yordle champions over the past two weeks.

Players familiar with the champion will be pleased to know that his kit has remained unchanged from the PC game.

This is gonna sting. Trap, trick, and tumble with Teemo, the Swift Scout—now marching into Wild Rift. pic.twitter.com/eFihaH7QRh — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 22, 2021

Pure cuteness? Or pure evil?

🐰 Cottontail Teemo

😈 Little Devil Teemo

Both? *nods* Both is good. pic.twitter.com/P2kdm9VJO8 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 22, 2021

Along with the champion, Riot also introduced two skins that can be purchased for the champion to use. These include Cottontail Teemo, the Easter festive theme skin, and Little Devil Teemo.

The Yordle expedition event will continue through until Jan. 29 giving players the opportunity to earn Teemo and the other recently introduced Yordles through completing event-specific challenges.

During the event, five Yordles were introduced to the game including Lulu, Kennen, Tristana, Corki, and now Teemo.

If you miss the opportunity to earn these champions as a reward from the event they will still be available for purchase inside the in-game store for the cost of 5,500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores.