How to get Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe

Gauss Prime is the latest Warframe to receive a Prime version, starting today. This upgrade takes Gauss to an even higher level of power than its already top-tier base version. Without Prime Access, you must farm Relics that drop Gauss Prime parts to craft it.

Gauss Prime Relics

You need the following relics to craft Gauss Prime in Warframe:

Blueprint – Axi B7

– Axi B7 Chassis – Neo W1

– Neo W1 Systems – Lith G9

– Lith G9 Neuroptics – Meso H5

The best place to farm Gauss Prime Relics

In Warframe, obtaining Relics isn’t left entirely to chance. To find Relics that potentially contain Gauss Prime parts, you should focus on completing particular missions or reaching specific Rotations in endless missions across the Star Chart. Keep in mind, acquiring these parts may require several attempts since they’re considered rare drops from the Relics.

“For farming different tiers of Relics in Warframe, here are some efficient mission choices:

Lith : Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming.

: Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming. Meso : Ukko in the Void is similar to Hepit for quick runs. Io on Jupiter, a swift defense mission, is also a great alternative. Additionally, the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is excellent for Meso Relics.

: Ukko in the Void is similar to Hepit for quick runs. Io on Jupiter, a swift defense mission, is also a great alternative. Additionally, the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is excellent for Meso Relics. Neo : Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming.

: Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming. Axi: Try Apollo on Lua. This Disruption mission drops Axi Relics on Rotation B and C, making it a solid choice for farming.

Opening relics for Gauss Prime

To open Gauss Prime Relics in Warframe, you’ll follow the same process as for any other Void Relic. Start by equipping the Relic you wish to open. Then, look on the Star Chart for Void Fissure missions, marked with a unique wavy icon resembling the number eight.

During the mission, your objective is to kill enough enemies to drop Reactant. Collect 10 of these to unlock the equipped Relic. Upon completing the mission and reaching the extraction point, you’ll be given a choice of items randomly drawn from your Relic and those of any teammates. Select the items that are part of the Gauss Prime crafting recipe. If none are available, you’ll have to pick another Relic and try again in another mission from the start.

All Gauss Prime Abilities And Stats

Abilities

Mach Rush : Burst into a hyper-sprint bowling over enemies and charging the battery. Crashing into solid objects generates a powerful shockwave. Hold to rush continuously.

: Burst into a hyper-sprint bowling over enemies and charging the battery. Crashing into solid objects generates a powerful shockwave. Hold to rush continuously. Kinetic Plating : Generate armor plating that converts a portion of absorbed Kinetic Damage (Physical, DHeat, Cold, and Blast) into Energy. Also protects Gauss from being staggered or knocked down. Damage Resistance is relative to the battery level.

: Generate armor plating that converts a portion of absorbed Kinetic Damage (Physical, DHeat, Cold, and Blast) into Energy. Also protects Gauss from being staggered or knocked down. Damage Resistance is relative to the battery level. Thermal Sunder : Siphon kinetic energy from the area, charging the battery and inflicting Cold Status on nearby enemies. Hold reverses the process, draining the battery and inflicting Heat Status on nearby enemies.

: Siphon kinetic energy from the area, charging the battery and inflicting Cold Status on nearby enemies. Hold reverses the process, draining the battery and inflicting Heat Status on nearby enemies. Redline: Push Gauss’ battery beyond the redline, supercharging his Abilities and setting Fire Rate, Attack Speed, Reload Speed, and Holster Rate into overdrive. When past the redline, bolts of arcing electricity dance periodically from Gauss, exploding en masse when the ability is deactivated.

Stats

Armor – 185

– 185 Energy – 175 to 225

– 175 to 225 Health – 270 to 370

– 270 to 370 Shield – 550 to 650

– 550 to 650 Sprint Speed – 1.5

Total resources needed to craft Gauss Prime

We are currently farming all resources to craft Guass Prime and will update this section as soon as we confirm all requirements.