Checking if Warframe servers are down can be tricky, but there are some good and reliable ways to know if there's an issue on the game's end.

To stay updated on Warframe’s server status, keep an eye on the game’s official Twitter page and various community websites. Although there isn’t an official status page for Warframe servers across different regions, player reports and the developers’ active online communication are reliable sources for the latest server information.

Are Warframe servers down?

Sometimes, even Tenno tech fails. Image via Digital Extremes

When Warframe servers experience extended downtime, the game’s profile on X (formerly known as Twitter) often provides updates, informing players about planned maintenance or unforeseen issues. This is your go-to official source for real-time server status updates. If they announce maintenance, it’s a strong indicator of the current server downtime.

Additionally, websites like Down Detector and Is It Down Right Now can be useful, though they aren’t directly linked to Warframe servers. They depend on player-submitted reports of connection issues or their own ping tests. A surge in reports on these sites usually means that multiple players are encountering the same problem, hinting at potential issues with Warframe servers. Common causes for server downtime include maintenance, updates, or server overload due to newly released content drawing in a large player count, which is what happened when cross-save was rolled out to players in late 2023.

Checking if your connection is not the problem

Along with checking the websites mentioned above, it’s a good idea to run a few local internet connection tests to rule out issues on your end. Consider these simple questions:

Can you browse the internet or use online services outside of Steam? Is your game updated? Are you able to connect to other online games? Is your router turned on and functioning correctly? Do you have a fast and stable internet connection?

If your answer is “yes” to all these questions, the problem likely lies with Warframe’s servers and services, not your connection. In this scenario, your best choice is to wait for a solution and keep an eye on the game’s official pages for any updates, even if you’re getting errors like “Unable to Connect.”