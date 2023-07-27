Online multiplayer games are subject to a wide range of connectivity issues, with Warframe being no exception. If you are hoping to jump into the third-person action game, the last thing you want to see is an “unable to connect” error code.

While this issue is frustrating to experience, this problem does have several fixes you can attempt. You should note, however, that if you are attempting to log in during a period of abnormally high player traffic, it could be a server issue on the developer’s end. In this case, there is little you can do aside from exiting out of the game, trying again, or waiting on Warframe to resolve the issue.

If you are trying to figure out why your are getting the “unable to connect” error, or trying to fix it, this is what you will need to do.

How to fix ‘Unable to Connect’ error in Warframe

Aside from server issues that you will simply need to wait out, there are several methods you can use to tackle this problem. The most common solution to fix “unable to connect” error message will be to update Warframe.

For PC players, updating your game is as simple as going to the game’s location in Steam, selecting properties, and checking for updates. Console players will need to navigate to their game management settings, select Warframe, and similarly check for updates. Outdated games are not the only possible cause, so don’t be too discouraged if this doesn’t immediately fix the issue.

You could also have a connection issue on your end causing this error. First, check your internet connectivity status. If you see this is where to issue lies, then restart your internet and attempt to login again. Though many times it may be Warframes’ servers causing this error, you should check your connection as well.

