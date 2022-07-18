Does Warframe have cross-play or cross-save?

Warframe is a multiplayer online third-person action role-playing shooter game developed and published by Digital Extremes that’s free to play. Warframe has been released on many consoles, and fans expect a mobile version to be released soon. Warframe has a dedicated fanbase that has grown so large that the developers can host Tennocon, the official convention for Warframe. Fans are informed about all the new features coming to the game at Tennocon, as well as anything else the developers feel the community should know.

For a long time, fans asked Digital Extremes to add cross-play and cross-save features to the game. It was originally released in March 2013, and fans can’t switch platforms and keep their saves due to a lack of cross-save. At TennoCon 2021, Digital Extremes let players know that they were developing cross-save and cross-play functionality for Warframe. Since that initial announcement, it’s reasonable to assume the process has already begun, so it’s not farfetched to think that it’s already in place.

Is there cross-play or cross-save in Warframe?

As of today, no cross-play or cross-save exists in Warframe. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but there is no way to play with your friends if you don’t have the same platform. The only exception to this is the ability to play cross-gen, however. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can play together, and Xbox users can play with others who have an Xbox console, regardless of how new it is. The only downside is that you will need to restart your progress if you switch to any other brand.

Will Warframe eventually get cross-play and cross-save?

Eventually, Warframe will get cross-play and cross-save as Digital Extremes promised fans the feature was coming. Fans were thrilled when Digital Extremes announced the development of cross-save and cross-play at TennoCon 2021. Since then, they’ve been working on testing cross-play internally. Finally, Digital Extremes has recently tweeted that they’re moving things forward, and community testing will begin soon.

#Warframe continues its path towards Cross Play, Cross Save, and mobile development!



We’ve spent the last year exploring Cross Play and performing internal testing, with community testing coming soon. Stay tuned! #TennoCon pic.twitter.com/DBtcYJ6gA3 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 16, 2022

Digital Extremes never mentioned when it would introduce cross-play and cross-save to everyone. It seems unlikely that we will see a release date until a long time from now. The tweet read more like an update on the progress of implementation and less like an announcement to get ready.

Although there is no release date, you could assume how long it might take. Cross-play is normally implemented after about a year of community testing, so we should expect to see it sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.