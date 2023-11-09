Best Cairne Bloodhoof build in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble brings the characters of Blizzard’s universe to mobile phones as figurines, called minis, you can play with. Among them, you’ll find Cairne Bloodhoof, a Leader you can choose and build for your mini army.

In Warcraft Rumble, the Horde leader is a tank unit who deals AoE damage in melee range. His attacks will also stun enemies, which can be an incredibly strong strategic advantage. Also, his leader boost grants 20 percent more health to units when he’s in the deck.

Cairne Bloodhoof is a great defensive unit to protect your tower, and fits well into tanky Horde decks. He’s the most efficient when used to counter-push, alongside other various units. He’s a strong Leader, but you shouldn’t underestimate his build to make him even more powerful.

Here is the best build you can get for Cairne Bloodhoof and maximize the Mini’s potential in Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble: Best Cairne Bloodhoof build

Cairne is a strong Leader. | Screenshot via Old Guardian YouTube

Cairne Bloodhoof isn’t considered as the most powerful available leader, but he still can turn a fight around when used in the right situations. The way you build him should reflect that specific use for him.

To get the best build for him, you’ll have to choose the best talent and teammates to play around him.

Cairne Bloodhoof traits, leader ability, and weaknesses in Warcraft Rumble

Cairne Bloodhoof doesn’t feature a lot of Traits, making his playstyle quite straightforward.

Tank : Greatly increases his health. The unit can take more damage from towers.

: Greatly increases his health. The unit can take more damage from towers. Attack Stun: His attacks will stun all enemies they hit.

His Leader ability is called Earthen Might and grants 20 percent more health to units played with his deck.

Similarly to other Leaders, the character has one specific weakness: one-target units. It means those units will make quick work of him, like the Baron.

Best talent for Cairne Bloodhoof in Warcraft Rumble

Leaders can get three different talents, and Cairne Bloodhoof is no exception. These will allow you to choose various playstyles with the unit, and being able to adjust them as you go will offer you precious versatility. However, you can also stick to the one that will generally enhance his potential the most, too.

The three talents of Cairne Bloodhoof as as follows:

Reincarnation : Resurrect with 50 percent health remaining upon death. It can only be triggered once.

: Resurrect with 50 percent health remaining upon death. It can only be triggered once. Plainsrunning : Gain 50 percent speed boost and get the Fast trait.

: Gain 50 percent speed boost and get the Fast trait. Aftershock: When stunning enemies, they become Dazed for five seconds when the first effect expires.

The best and most-used talent on the Horde leader is Reincarnation by a very large margin, according to Noff.gg. If you’re aiming for the most straightforward strategy with Cairne Bloodhoof, it’s undoubtedly the best one. It allows you to make mistakes and gives possibilities for strong push strategies. It can also save you from a seemingly hopeless situation.

The other talents can be strong on him, but they’re more situational. If you need move speed or to be even more defensive with crowd control, you can choose the other ones. Reincarnation is stronger thanks to its versatility, however.

Best PvP and PvE Cairne Bloodhoof deck build in Warcraft Rumble

Cairne Bloodhoof is made for Horde decks. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Whether you’re playing in PvP or PvE, Cairne Bloodhoof is best played in a tanky deck. You’ll be slower, but have a stronger defense and will be able to crush your enemies when unleashing your combo.

To get a balanced and versatile deck, you’ll need to include all kinds of units. It includes tanky units, which is especially important when playing Cairne Bloodhoof, as well as a support unit, a spell for more versatility, as well as damage-focused ones.

Here is an example of those decks, which can be used both in PvP and PvE:

Cairne Bloodhoof (Cost: Five)

(Cost: Five) Darkspear Troll (Cost: Three): It’s a very strong defense unit you can send, with a long range and a small cost to be played.

(Cost: Three): It’s a very strong defense unit you can send, with a long range and a small cost to be played. Stonehoof Tauren (Cost: Four): That tanky bruiser is the perfect teammate for Cairne Bloodhoof with strong melee one-target attacks, as well as a Charge hit.

(Cost: Four): That tanky bruiser is the perfect teammate for Cairne Bloodhoof with strong melee one-target attacks, as well as a Charge hit. Ogre Mage (Cost: Five): It’s a strong AoE ranged unit. It has a high cost, but will deal significant damage, in addition to decent move speed.

(Cost: Five): It’s a strong AoE ranged unit. It has a high cost, but will deal significant damage, in addition to decent move speed. S.A.F.E. Pilot (Cost: Three): You get this unit at the start of the game and it offers incredible versatility since you can drop it anywhere you want.

(Cost: Three): You get this unit at the start of the game and it offers incredible versatility since you can drop it anywhere you want. Chain Lightning (Cost: Two): You can get rid of troops, or inflict the last tiny points of damage on any enemy on the map, which makes it a great spell.

(Cost: Two): You can get rid of troops, or inflict the last tiny points of damage on any enemy on the map, which makes it a great spell. Warsong Raider (Cost: Four): It’s a very precious unit in this deck because it’s fast and deals strong one-target damage. It makes a great part of the deck’s versatility.

You can build variations of this deck that will meet strong success too, especially if you’ve already leveled them up. For example, you can swap the Ogre Mage for the Blackrock Pyromancer (an ranged character dealing AoE damage with a cost of Three). If you want a flying unit, you can also swap in the Harpies. It’s all a matter of adjusting to your own playstyle.