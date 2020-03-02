You can purchase abilities with VALORANT’s new buy menu

A historic feature in first-person shooters like CS:GO is coming to VALORANT upon release in Summer 2020.

Earlier today the buy menu for Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter was revealed. The menu is an integral used to purchase all weapons at the start of the round.The buy menu will be similar to CS:GO because it features some of the same weapons and fulfills the same function. However there are few major differences.

Each section is devoted to specific weapons. There is a column for Sidearms, SMGs, Rifles, Snipers, and Shields. The shields could be used in a similar fashion to Kevlar in CS:GO which grants extra protection from bullets.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The buy menu in VALORANT will be utilized to purchase abilities. VALORANT’s set of Agents, which are the playable characters, similar to Overwatch’s heroes, will all have access to the same weapons but will be able to purchase abilities rather than be earned through play-time during the match.

Each weapon will cost a certain amount of currency, similar to the buy menu in CS:GO which uses real dollars to purchase weapons. This currency could be amassed throughout playtime. Players could receive a certain amount of currency by planting or defusing the objective while others could gain currency through eliminating opponents.

VALORANT is set to be released in Summer 2020. Although an official date hasn’t been revealed, it will likely be released around September. It has been speculated that a closed and open beta could be playable before the release date, however.