How to sign up for the VALORANT open beta

Riot’s tactical first-person shooter VALORANT could be coming to the public much closer than expected.

VALORANT is Riot’s first-person tactical shooter which is set on a near-future Earth and will feature a combination of classic and futuristic weapons paired with hypernatural agents, each of which have specific abilities which they can utilize in different situations to gain a tactical advantage.

The game has plenty of similarities to fellow shooter-titles CS:GO and Overwatch. The style of VALORANT is relatively futuristic and cartoony with gameplay mechanics and gunplay reminiscent of CS:GO. It will feature an economy system which will be utilized to purchase weapons and abilities for the agents.

VALORANT is set to release later this year, with some professionals getting hands-on before most players, according to esports veteran Rod “Slasher” Breslau. These players will shoot promotional content for the game and could promote an upcoming beta.

sources tell me Riot's invite event with high profile pro gamers and streamers will be conducted March 10-12th at Riot's Los Angeles HQ to shoot promotional footage for Valorant, possibly to promote the betahttps://t.co/C2Dyev5VfB — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2020

Amidst the hype there hasn’t been any official details regarding a closed or public beta. However it is possible that Riot will be introducing a closed beta for select participants in the next few months with an open beta arriving shortly after. Since the game is set to release in Summer, it’s safe to assume that if there are betas, they will arrive before September 2020.

Considering VALORANT is shaping-up to be one of the biggest games of the year it is likely that Riot will introduce multiple betas, similar to Activisions route with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that was released last year.

This article will be updated once more information regarding the beta is released.