Will VALORANT come to PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch?

VALORANT, Riot Games’ grand new FPS title, has just been announced to be coming out on PC this summer as a free-to-play title.

While PC fans have a lot to look forward to in a few months, console players have been left asking if they will see VALORANT appear on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch sometime in the future.

So, is there any hope or news about if the game coming to consoles in the future?

Well, the short answer is likely not. While Riot Games hasn’t confirmed any kind of console release date, we doubt very much that the game will shift over from PC to consoles considering Riot Games has predominantly been a PC (and more recently mobile) developer.

There is no denying that the game could work flawlessly on a console considering its mechanics and gameplay, but its a matter of if Riot Games wants to port the game over.

At least for now, fans should assume that they won’t see VALORANT on a console anytime soon. Of course, that could all change in the future.