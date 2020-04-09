When should you use ADS in VALORANT?

There’s been a growing debate around the availability of ADS systems on certain weapons in Riot Games’ newest tactical shooter, VALORANT. ADS has been around for a long time, but in a game like CS:GO—which is arguably the most similar to VALORANT—ADS is rarely seen, except for with sniper rifles and the Krieg 552.

Now, a few questions remain. When should you be using ADS in VALORANT? Is using ADS worth it? What are the pros and cons of using ADS over straight hip fire?

There are many situations that need to be thought of and this game has plenty of unique possibilities that can use both options.

When you should use ADS

Image via Riot Games

Aside from the snipers, all rifles, heavies, and submachine guns can enter ADS. There are, however, plenty of positives and negatives to this ability. On the plus side, there’s a slight reduction in bullet spread, making each weapon a bit more accurate when looking down the scope.

But using ADS also lowers the fire rate of each automatic weapon and even changes some guns, like the Bulldog rifle and the Stinger SMG, to a burst weapon. As a result, this might not seem too great for close-quarters—or even medium-range—engagements.

The only ideal time to use ADS with weapons is when you’re holding an angle for a prolonged period of time or if you’re holding an area that will turn into a long-range firefight. This way, you can take advantage of the precision that ADS brings to a skirmish.

Additionally, if you’re coming from other FPS titles like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, using the ADS system might feel a bit more comfortable for you since both of those games use ADS extensively on all of their weaponry.

When you shouldn’t use ADS

Image via Riot Games

For players coming from a game like CS:GO, non-ADS gameplay will suit them a lot more. It feels a lot more familiar and the positives might even outweigh the negatives for players with precise aim.

By firing from the hip, your fire rate isn’t affected and you’re able to react to fast-moving targets at close to mid range. When peeking angles, you’re able to move a bit faster than if you were aiming down sights, which is also good when trying to survive fights.

Additionally, if you have good aim and better reaction time, your first bullets can instantly kill an enemy anyway. Ultimately, non-ADS gameplay is great for most engagements—if you think you have an understanding of the weapon’s recoil.