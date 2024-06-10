When is Abyss coming out in VALORANT?

VALORANT is getting its 11th competitive map, Abyss, soon. If you can’t wait to jump in and check out the map’s unique mechanics, we have got you covered with its exact release date.

If you thought weapons and abilities weren’t enough, Riot Games has come up with a fresh gimmick for you to exploit in its popular tac shooter. As its name suggests, Abyss is VALORANT’s first map with no external boundaries, so you can strike your enemies off its steep edges to deal lethal fall damage. As fun as that sounds, players can accidentally fall prey to those death drops, so prepare to be on your toes all the time.

If that description intrigues you, as it should, here’s when Abyss is coming to VALORANT.

Abyss release date: When is the new VALORANT map coming out?

Avoiding those death drops can be a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As announced by Riot, Abyss is slated for release with VALORANT’s Patch 8.11 on June 11. That said, you won’t get to play it in your ranked or unrated games straightaway.

Ahead of its Competitive and Unrated launch, you can only play Abyss in a Swiftplay-like exclusive game mode for about a week or two. Riot embraces this plan for every map launch to help players adapt to new features before tackling them in ranked games.

Riot is yet to announce Abyss’ release date for VALORANT’s competitive mode, but we can make an assumption here. The map will likely be added to the competitive pool on June 18 with Patch 8.12 or the upcoming Episode Nine, Act One on June 25.

Not just Abyss’ launch: Patch 8.11 is set to bring a major refresh to the map pool. The update will welcome the highly missed Haven map back, so it’s time to shine, agents. Unlike the new map, however, Haven will release into the Competitive and Unrated rotation on June 11—it won’t have an exclusive mode as it’s an old map returning to the game with no changes. At the same time, Breeze and Split will be rotated out to accommodate Abyss and Haven in the map pool.

Besides map pool changes, Patch 8.11 also refreshes VALORANT’s duelist meta with major reworks focused on multiple agents, including Reyna, Iso, Neon, and Raze. As a pseudo-duelist controller, Clove gets a nerf, too, which we think was rather unnecessary.

