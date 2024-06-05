VALORANT early Patch 8.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

One of the biggest VALORANT updates of the year, Patch 8.11, is coming soon.

Riot Games is making a plethora of different adjustments to almost every duelist, and many of the changes should delight or demoralize fans as they prepare for the climb with a new competitive map pool. Whether you’ve been dominating your foes with Reyna or zipping around the battlefield on Neon, the tides of change are finally arriving for the most explosive role in VALORANT.

These changes are all subject to change before they hit the live servers, but it’s clear that the developers want to shift the balance for duelists for the rest of the year.

Here are all of the early patch notes for VALORANT Patch 8.11.

VALORANT Patch 8.11 early notes: Buffs, nerfs, and more

Agent updates

There are sweeping changes for the duelist role in VALORANT Patch 8.11 that could have massive implications for both the solo queue and professional scenes.

Whether you’re looking at the massive Neon changes that are buffing her sprinting and sliding, the Reyna changes that will be giving her permanent Overheal armor and Empress duration, or the Iso Double Tap changes, this will be a huge patch to pay attention to.

Here are all of the changes that Riot has revealed so far.

Clove

Pick-Me-Up (C) cost increased from 100 to 200 credits.

Pick-Me-Up duration reduced from 10 seconds to eight seconds.

Pick-Me-Up activation time from assists reduced from 10 seconds to six seconds.

Not Dead Yet ultimate orb cost increased from seven to eight.

Not Dead Yet unequip delay increased from 0.7 seconds to 0.8.

Iso

Double Tap (E) now grants a shield after a one-second animation, where Iso cannot use his weapon.

Double Tap shield plays a sound at the end of the animation, when the shield is up.

Double Tap only has one charge instead of two.

Double Tap gets a charge back if Iso gets two kills.

Double Tap is slowed less when Iso’s shield is broken and gives a damage indicator of the enemy who broke his shield.

Double Tap can be recast while active to refresh shield duration, especially when Iso gets a new Double Tap charge.

Neon

Fast Lane (C) dissipates from behind to minimize visual noise in combat.

Fast Lane audio updated to travel as wall fades away.

Fast Lane duration reduced from six seconds to four seconds.

Fast Lane dissolve duration increased from one second to two.

High Gear (E) no longer has strafe speed reduced while sprinting.

High Gear max sprint speed while moving sideways has been increased.

High Gear’s full fuel regeneration reduced from 60 seconds to 20 seconds.

High Gear’s slide now has two charges.

High Gear removes all weapon movement error while sliding, making her more accurate while sliding.

High Gear’s second slide cost set at 150.

High Gear’s equip out of slide changed from fast to instant.

There is a 0.2-second slide equip buffer after sliding.

Relay Bolt (Q) now only has one charge.

Relay Bolt’s windup delay reduced from 1.1 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Relay Bolt’s concuss duration increased from three seconds to 3.5 seconds.

Raze

Blast Pack (Q) no longer explodes for damage and knockback when opponents destroy them.

Blast Pack’s horizontal velocity has been slowed.

Blast Pack’s explosion audio has been updated with larger audio radius.

Reyna

Devour (Q) healing decreased from 100 to 50.

Devour full heal time reduced from three seconds to two.

Devour armor overheal no longer decays.

Dismiss (E) movement speed increased.

Dismiss duration reduced from two seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Empress (X) only ends when Reyna is killed or round ends.

