What nationality is Harbor in VALORANT? | All Harbor background & heritage details

The newest member of the VALORANT agents roster is Harbor, and even with a series of leaks detailing all the ins and outs of the character’s abilities, not much is known about his history.

Each agent in VALORANT has a backstory, with RIot developing a layered story underneath each character introduction, it’s also hard to keep up with who’s from where and how they got into the VALORANT world.

As previously mentioned, Harbor is the newest agent. His ancient runes give him the power to block bullets and create waves with the flick of his wrist.

What nationality is Harbor in VALORANT?

Harbor, otherwise known as Varun Batra, is VALORANT’s first Indian agent. VALORANT sports a culturally diverse cast of agents, with Fade from Turkey and Chamber from France, the Riot devs are trying to add as much culture as possible, providing an in-depth and inclusive game for everyone involved.

Harbor discovered an ancient artifact in Mumbai. This rune, gave him the power to harness and wield bullet-blocking waves, creating walls and stunning opponents in his way.

So far, that’s all we know about Harbor, the character is to drop at the start of the next Act, Oct. 18. As soon as he’s released, expect the meta to change drastically because his walls look incredibly useful in almost all situations.

Dot Esports will keep VALORANT fans updated as more lore is revealed.