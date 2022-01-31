What are all the VALORANT Lunar New Year skins?

The Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and VALORANT players can celebrate with a new bundle and exciting Lunar Celebration event pass. The new Tigris bundle introduces five new skins, including a melee skin. The event pass also contains three free rewards for players that complete the pass while its available.

The Tigris bundle includes skins for the Phantom, Shorty, Spectre, Operator, and a new melee skin. Each weapon has a black and red color scheme with gold accents, and the trailer shows them shining in the light.

Players can also expect three free rewards from the Lunar Celebration event pass. Completing the pass rewards a cloud gun buddy, tiger spray, and a player card with Sage, Neon, and Jett sitting around a table. It is unclear what challenges the pass will include, but players should have an easy time unlocking all three rewards.

Previous passes like the Riot X Arcane and VALORANT YR1 passes required players to complete a few tiers to unlock all items. Each tier had a required amount of XP to unlock, which was low enough for casual players to reap the rewards. Make sure to login and play while the Lunar Celebration event pass is live to secure your free items.

The Lunar New Year takes place on Feb. 1, and players can expect the new bundle in their stores within the next two days.